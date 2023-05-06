Two of Little Falls’ biggest business organizations are on the verge of becoming one.
Monday, representatives from both the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Little Falls gave the City Council an update on a potential merger. The wheels have been in motion for the two entities to team up since January.
Cassie Larkin, president of the Visit Little Falls Board of Directors, said the timing seemed “perfect” for the two organizations to discuss a merger. Late in 2022, her organization’s executive director, Kris VonBerge, left her position to become director of Morrison County’s Office of Veterans Affairs. At the end of the year, former Chamber President and CEO Deb Boelz retired.
“It saves resources, it creates a stronger focus on building community relations with both entities, as well as pooling resources that are often overlapped for different — whether it’s events or different things that are happening or opportunities throughout the community,” Larkin said.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Council he asked Larkin, along with Chamber President/CEO Purva Watten and Chamber Board of Directors President Tom Hoggarth to come forward due to “questions and concerns” he had heard regarding Visit Little Falls employees and where the single entity would operate, once it merges.
Under the new structure, Watten would be the president/CEO of the newly formed organization. All employees would retain their jobs and work out of the Cass Gilbert Depot, which currently houses the Chamber of Commerce.
Currently, Visit Little Falls — formerly the Little Falls Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) — operates out of the Rosenmeier home, located at 606 First St. SE.
“Basically, what it was is, the Cass Gilbert Depot has the room to house all of the employees very comfortably,” Larkin said. “The lease that the Visitor’s Bureau currently has with the city is a lot less time than the Chamber has with Burlington Northern (Santa Fe Railroad), which is 99 years. To get out of a 99-year lease is a little bit more difficult than us to get out of our lease.”
She added that there would also be space constraints at the Rosenmeier home. Having both entities at the home would also make it impossible for the historic mansion to be a part of the annual Christmas tour, due to employees having sensitive materials in their offices.
Watten said the Chamber is only about 30 years into its 99-year lease with BNSF for use of the Cass Gilbert Depot.
Those decisions were not made overnight.
Larkin said the organizations have been meeting since January in preparation for the merger. Together, they created a task force for multiple aspects, including communication, budgets, board members and the overall structure of the organization.
Both boards came together in April, along with hired consultants and employees from both the Chamber and Visit Little Falls, to create a “game plan” for executing the merger.
Right now, Larkin said they are working with their lawyers to ensure every aspect of the merger is handled properly. The goal is to complete the process by autumn.
“There was a time these two entities were merged, but there was some difficulties,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak. “One of them was the advertising, because the Chamber can only advertise for Chamber members. So, when the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau would go out for their fliers and that, they couldn’t advertise using outside of community advertising. Has that been addressed?”
Larkin said they have addressed the roles employees of both entities, as they are currently, would have after the merger. That will help ensure that the tourism and lodging tax dollars — for which Visit Little Falls is the fiscal agent — are used only for tourism.
One employee will have it in their job description that they will make sure funding for items such as advertising is used properly, whether it’s a job that would currently fall under the purview of the Chamber or Visit Little Falls.
The merger is not a done deal, yet, though.
“We are going to be, at our board meeting, we will be doing a resolution to work for the merger,” Watten said. “Then we’re going to be basically doing a presentation for all of our members at the annual meeting. Then, the day after the annual meeting, the vote will go out for all of the membership to vote for this.”
In order for the merger to happen, from a Chamber standpoint, a certain percentage of its membership must vote in favor.
Council Member David Meyer asked if all of the board members from both entities would retain their seats. Radermacher said the intent is for the boards — which currently consist of 11 and eight members, respectively — to merge and act as one board with 19 members.
As people reach the end of their terms, the board will eventually be whittled down to a “more reasonable number,” according to Radermacher. Hoggarth said that would be 11 to 13 members.
Ultimately, Radermacher said the group will give the Council a more in depth look at how the merger will work before it gets into signing any contracts. The allocation of the tourism dollars, for one, would have to be signed off by the Council before completion.
“We’d have to basically renegotiate the entire contract that we have currently with the CVB to operate with the tourism dollars,” Radermacher said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.