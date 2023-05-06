Cass Gilbert Depot

The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Little Falls have been working on a merger that would house both entities, as one, under one roof at the historic Cass Gilbert Depot.

 Facebook/The Historic Cass Gilbert Depot

Two of Little Falls’ biggest business organizations are on the verge of becoming one.

Monday, representatives from both the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Little Falls gave the City Council an update on a potential merger. The wheels have been in motion for the two entities to team up since January.

