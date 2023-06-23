Posing for a photo with the Record in Rome during the international music tour were front row (from left): Samuel Freelove, Ariel Johnson, Jennifer Neff, Kryston Wiseley and Amanda Schwarzkopf. Second row: Bryan Johnson, Debbie Williams, Allie Ostrander, Michael Imholte, Samantha Melberg, Jenna Hanson, Jennifer Sanchez Paterson, Deb Paterson, Leighanne Houserman, Laura Foschiatti and Anne Hutar. Third row: Jon Williams, Alex Janey, Alicia Rief, Paul Freelove, Gary Blake, Kelly Blake, Anne Nelson-Fisher, Jack Kimbler, Paul Freelove Logan White, Cameron Gliottone, Jordin Roxberg, Kassandra Draves, Hankins, Nancy Hankins, Janelle Breen, Colleen Schommer, Racine Schommer and Maggie Berscheit. Back row: Tony Hutar, Jonathan Laflamme, Greg Breen, Greg Neff, Breck Weber, Azriele Mattson, Steven Fisher, Mark Johnson, Dakota Walberg, Nicholas Hankins, Mitchel Oswald, Cody Ewald, Trey Pike, Brain Hankins, Joshua Freelove, Brian Schommer, Alyssa Schommer and Rob Freelove.
On a hazy Saturday morning, June 3, the Central Lakes College (CLC) International Music tour began a long-awaited, trip overseas to celebrate the hard work of the musicians in the CLC instrumental ensembles and choirs.
Initially scheduled to take place in 2020, the travelers waited three long COVID years to venture to locations in Spain, France, and Italy to experience European music, art, history, culture and cuisine through a grand tour designed by Director of Bands, Jonathan Laflamme and implemented by Music Festivals and Tours Unlimited.
