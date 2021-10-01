Census numbers are finally available.
After a lengthy delay in the process, the population counts for counties, cities and townships were recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The information was initially slated to be made available by Dec. 30, 2020, but the Bureau had concerns about accuracy in its counts due to COVID-19.
Census data is critical information within a representative government. The data helps determine where boundaries are drawn for state House and Senate districts, U.S. Congressional districts, and even City Council and County Commission wards on a local level.
The U.S. Census, as required by Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, is conducted every 10 years for the purpose of determining government representation. Prior to 2020, the last census was completed in 2010, the data from which still guides how Minnesotans are represented on both the state and federal levels. District maps are drawn in an attempt to have each one have an equal number of people by population per representative.
The State Legislature has to use the information from population counts as provided by the census to go through the redistricting process. In Minnesota, the deadline to have that process completed is Feb. 15, 2022. If the House and Senate cannot come up with a map on which they agree by that date, it then becomes the duty of the State Supreme Court to approve a final map.
Once the state redistricting and reapportionment process is complete, localities such as cities and counties can formally move forward on any redistricting they may need to approve.
“The census really drives the whole redistricting,” said former Minnesota Secretary of State, Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, during an April forum hosted in Brainerd. “It’s really important to remember when we are doing this, the census is really the driver and the result is the redistricting.”
Kiffmeyer is a native of Pierz.
Data from the 2020 census shows an overall 2.45% growth in population for Morrison County since 2010. There were 34,010 people reported as living within the county during the 2020 census, compared to 33,198 in 2010.
Data shows that cities and townships had similar movement over the last 10 years. Of the 16 incorporated cities within Morrison County, seven saw an increase in population since 2010. Exactly half — 15 — of the county’s 30 townships experienced growth.
The most rural growth was found in the northern and southwest portions of the county. Motley, Rosing, Scandia Valley and Cushing townships in the north, and Bellevue, Two Rivers and Swanville townships all saw their populations go up.
From a city standpoint, Buckman, Lastrup and Upsala all experienced double-digit growth, percentage-wise. Hillman, Swanville, Genola and Randall saw the largest decreases — though the latter three were not major changes.
The 2014 annexation of about 200 households from Belle Prairie Township into the city of Little Falls made a noticeable impact on both. Little Falls had a nearly 10% increase in population, while Belle Prairie Township declined by about 40.36% between 2010 and 2020.
Here is a breakdown of each city and township in Morrison County. The data includes 2020 census data, 2010 census data and the percent change between the two.
Cities:
• Bowlus — 279 in 2020; 290 in 2010; -3.79%;
• Buckman — 307 in 2020; 270 in 2010; 13.7%;
• Elmdale — 114 in 2020; 116 in 2010; -1.72%;
• Flensburg — 216 in 2020; 225 in 2010; 4%;
• Genola — 70 in 2020; 75 in 2010; -6.67%;
• Harding —123 in 2020; 125 in 2010; -1.6%;
• Hillman — 23 in 2020; 38 in 2020; -39.47%;
• Lastrup — 120 in 2020; 104 in 2010; 15.38%;
• Little Falls — 9,140 in 2020; 8,343 in 2010; 9.55%;
• Motley — 667 in 2020; 671 in 2010; -0.6%;
• Pierz — 1,418 in 2020; 1,393 in 2010; 1.79%;
• Randall — 607 in 2020; 650 in 210; -6.62%;
• Royalton — 1,277 in 2020; 1,242 in 2010; 2.82%;
• Sobieski — 210 in 2020; 195 in 2010; 7.69%;
• Swanville — 321 in 2020; 350 in 2020; - 8.29%; and
• Upsala — 487 in 2020; 427 in 2010; 14.05%.
Townships:
• Agram — 561 in 2020; 502 in 2010; 11.75%;
• Belle Prairie — 665 in 2020; 1,115 in 2010; -40.36%;
• Bellevue — 1,149 in 2020; 1,094 in 2010; 5.03%;
• Buckman — 725 in 2020; 733 in 2010; -1.09%;
• Buh — 562 in 2020; 528 in 2010; 6.44%;
• Culdrum — 452 in 2020; 622 in 2010; -27.33%;
• Cushing — 776 in 2020; 721 in 2010; 7.63%;
• Darling — 475 in 2020; 530 in 2010; -10.38%;
• Elmdale — 981 in 2020; 1,012 in 2010; -3.06%;
• Granite — 469 in 2020; 481 in 2010; -2.49%;
• Green Prairie — 764 in 2020; 654 in 2010; 16.82%;
• Hillman — 194 in 2020; 197 in 2010; -1.52%;
• Lakin — 464 in 2020; 395 in 2010; 17.47%;
• Leigh — 212 in 2020; 216 in 2010; -1.85%;
• Little Falls — 1,676 in 2020; 1,694 in 2010; -1.06%;
• Morrill — 708 in 2020; 786 in 2010; -9.92%;
• Motley — 244 in 2020; 202 in 2010; 20.79%;
• Mount Morris — 79 in 2020; 58 in 2010; 36.21%;
• Parker — 462 in 2020; 478 in 2010; -3.35%;
• Pierz — 595 in 2020; 566 in 2010; 5.12%;
• Pike Creek — 958 in 2020; 997 in 2010; -3.91%;
• Platte — 354 in 2020; 357 in 2010; -0.84%;
• Pulaski — 306 in 2020; 289 in 2010; 5.88%;
• Richardson — 513 in 2020; 537 in 2020; -4.47%;
• Ripley — 740 in 2020; 708 in 2010; 4.52%;
• Rosing — 219 in 2020; 146 in 2010; 50%;
• Scandia Valley — 1,315 in 2020; 1,191 in 2010; 10.41%;
• Swan River — 723 in 2020; 741 in 2010; -2.43%;
• Swanville — 510 in 2020; 484 in 2010; 5.37%; and
• Two Rivers — 780 in 2020; 689 in 2010; 13.21%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.