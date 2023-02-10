Great River Arts has a number of upcoming events to help celebrate Valentine’s Day including a Valentine’s Day-inspired sip and paint and a performance of love songs by a cappella group, Vocal Envy.
Register for February’s sip and paint night at Great River Arts in downtown Little Falls. The class will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., The bar opens at 5 p.m., with class from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This event is adults only, 21 and older, with a class size limit of 20.
At this event, the group will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a painting of two lovable bears. Participants can create a lovely gift or design it with their home in mind.
Perfect for all skill levels, GRA staff will lead the group step by step through the process and at the end of the night each will go home with a completed work of art. Each class provides a stress-free and approachable environment to learn a variety of painting skills. All creation materials are provided in addition to instruction.
Beverages are available for purchase throughout the evening. Light snacks will be provided.
For more information or to purchase tickets call (320) 632-0960, visit www.greatart.org or stop by Great River Arts. Gallery hours are Wednesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.