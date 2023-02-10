Sip and Paint

Participants in the “Sip and Paint” event at Great River Arts will create a painting of lovable bears.

Great River Arts has a number of upcoming events to help celebrate Valentine’s Day including a Valentine’s Day-inspired sip and paint and a performance of love songs by a cappella group, Vocal Envy.

Register for February’s sip and paint night at Great River Arts in downtown Little Falls. The class will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., The bar opens at 5 p.m., with class from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This event is adults only, 21 and older, with a class size limit of 20.

