The CEC (Continuing Education Center) named Tanner Fleck and Skylar Hart as its 2021-2022 Quarter 1 Honored Advisees.
Fleck is the son of David and Vanessa Fleck of Royalton. He is a senior looking forward to graduation this year.
Fleck has a commendable work ethic. He is currently employed at Winkelman’s farm and prioritizes being a full-time student as well.
When he has spare time, Fleck likes to go hunting, fishing and spend time in the outdoors.
“Tanner has an infectious smile and a positive attitude. He is a fabulous day starter,” said adviser Laura Dunlap.
In the future, Fleck plans to work in the construction field.
“I have no doubt that Tanner will go far in life, he has the go-get-it attitude that will set him up for success in the future,” said Fleck’s adviser, Kelley Kilanowski.
This is Hart’s third year at the CEC and she has excelled every year.
“Even through the crisis of COVID, she never missed a beat. I am so proud of all she has done in her time here. The growth she shown is what I wish for every one of my students,” said adviser Christie Halliday.
Hart is a senior this year and is looking forward to going to cosmetology school to pursue her passion. She has always loved to paint and draw in her spare time so it is no surprise she is looking to start a career where she can put that talent to use.
She also has a love for animals, all things Harry Potter, and her family. Hart has three brothers and one sister.
“My mom is my biggest supporter and my role model,” Hart said.
Her favorite subject is math because “it’s always made sense to me.”
“I will miss her smile and her positivity next year. She will always have a special place in my heart. I wish her nothing but the best in everything she strives to do,” Halliday said.
