The CEC (Continuing Education Center) announced that Tea Collins of Little Falls and Trevor Seelen of Pierz have been named as Advisees of the Quarter.
“Tea has been a positive role model for her peers. She is very responsible, confident and resilient, said Collins’ adviser, Kelley Kilanowski.
“Tèa has been a consistent support in our child care program that we offer at Dr. Knight Elementary school. We appreciate her great communication with her team members and her willingness to pitch in and help with rambunctious 4- and 5-year-olds. She has been a gift to our team and our students,” said Stacy Gold, the Early Childhood director.
Collins’ work ethic shows in both her school work and her current jobs. She has been able to successfully balance two jobs, as well as being a full-time student and making A or B Honor Rolls every semester she has been attending the CEC.
Collins is currently working at Ripley One Stop and Kids Korner in Randall. In her spare time, she likes to paint and spend time with her three siblings.
Collins will be graduating this spring and plans to attend St. Cloud Technical College to major in early childhood development.
Seelen is the son of Timothy and Donna Seelen.
His advisers say Seelen has a work ethic and drive that is found in only the most successful individuals. He never says no when a favor is asked and is one of the most respectful young men in attendance at the CEC.
“Many different criteria go into choosing the Student of the Quarter at CEC. Trevor Seelen exemplifies them all: consistent attendance, quality work, positive/respectful attitude, going above and beyond what is asked of him, good decision-making and showing positive change,” said his adviser, Tony Kula. “Having taught many students over the years, I can unequivocally state that Trevor is one of the very few students whom I have seen ‘reinvent’ themselves. Here at CEC he has been a model student, meeting all requirements for graduation in a timely manner. More importantly, he has done this while keeping a smile on his face. This hard work has prepared him very well for whatever his future holds, be it masonry or excavation. It has been an honor teaching him and being part of his journey.”
Following graduation Seelen plans to join his father in the cities working in the construction business, more specifically in concrete.
