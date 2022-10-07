Jason Bruce Lloyd, 46, Royalton, had his motion to dismiss a felony charge of threats of violence granted by a Minnesota Court of Appeals.

“In addition, the court now finds that the delay in recharging did in fact prejudice Defendant’s case by allowing the State to have a new opportunity to submit (evidence) in a timely manner, created a delay that hinders witness’s memory and removed a jury that had been selected that may have not been favorable to the State,” read the decision from the Court of Appeals. “The Court also finds that delay in recharging also prejudiced Defendant personally as it unnecessarily restricted his free movement within a small town due to the pretrial release restrictions involved.”

