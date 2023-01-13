Crane Meadows sig

Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, 10 miles southwest of Little Falls, offers free education and recreation opportunities but is in constant need of help from volunteers.

For those looking for a fun way to get outside this winter, the Friends of Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will host the ninth annual candlelight ski event.

The event, in conjunction with Crane Meadows, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, and begins at 5:30 p.m., as the moon begins to rise.

