For those looking for a fun way to get outside this winter, the Friends of Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will host the ninth annual candlelight ski event.
The event, in conjunction with Crane Meadows, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, and begins at 5:30 p.m., as the moon begins to rise.
The night’s activities will include skiing and snowshoeing the Platte River Trail, one mile of which will be lit with luminaries. When participants need to warm up, they can joins others at the bonfire for hot drinks and refreshments provided by the Friends of Crane Meadows NWR.
This program is free and open to the public of all ages. Participants are strongly encouraged to bring their own equipment. A limited number of skis and snowshoes will be available for free checkout during the event. A headlamp or flashlight is also recommended.
Note that the refuge is normally open to visitors during daylight hours only. Access is being provided after dark for this evening only.
In case of inclement weather, the event may be postponed or canceled. Cancelation or postponement will be announced over the local radio stations, posted on the refuge website and shared on the Friends of Crane Meadows Facebook page.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this program for all participants. Direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, closed captioning, or other accommodation needs to (763) 389-3323, cranemeadows@fws.gov, or TTY 800-877-8339 with the request by close of business, Jan. 20.
Crane Meadows Refuge is part of Sherburne NWR Complex which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is located near the cities of Little Falls, Royalton and Pierz, in central Minnesota.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.
For more information on the work of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the people who make it happen, visit http://www.fws.gov.
