To provide our readers with information to help them in their decision-making at the polls for the Nov. 8 Election, we sent out a questionnaire with the same questions to each of the candidates who are in the race for Senate District 10 and House Districts 10B and 5B. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Candidates were asked to introduce themselves and to answer the following questions in 100 words or less:
1. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
2. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
3. Do you support photo ID for all voters? Why?
4. What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage?
5. How will you help reduce inflation?
6. Gridlock: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you fix it?
7. Budget: The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
8. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice, in 100 words or less.
Suzanne Cekalla, Democrat, Senate District 10 Candidate
Growing up on a family farm in Central Minnesota, I learned the job isn’t done until the job is done. I’ve served as a pastor and nurse, built two small businesses, and co-founded the Rice Chamber of Commerce. These experiences made me an unapologetic moderate. Treating politics like a team sport is careless and cruel, and it’s done to keep us angry at our neighbors instead of working together to solve our problems. We “can” have the jobs, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges we deserve. We just have to be willing to do the work until the job is done.
1. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past? As a pastor or a chaplain, I was often faced with someone with an opposing view. It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you are willing to genuinely listen to someone’s concerns and find a way to address them. I had extensive conflict resolution classes and workshops as part of seminary and chaplaincy training, as well as during my continued education with the United Church of Christ denomination. Most often, when we try to meet in the middle and find common ground, a resolution can be developed. I believe extreme partisanship can be fought with these same approaches.
2. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why? I believe free and fair elections are one of our greatest assets. According to my research and the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, in 2020 there were five cases of voter fraud in which someone who had already died voted. Out of a total of more than 3 million votes cast. All appear to have been older voters who may have cast early votes before dying. I am also aware that election judges are concerned about their safety due to anonymous threats. We may need to provide more security for the essential workers and volunteers who oversee our elections.
3. Do you support photo ID for all voters? Why? I believe that every law lessens individual freedom, so we shouldn’t pass any laws we do not absolutely need. As I stated in question (2), there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in the state of Minnesota. A law requiring voter ID without providing such an ID for free to every citizen is likely not constitutional, and providing those IDs would be a waste of taxpayer money. This is a solution in search of a problem, being used to distract and divide people who could be working together to bring opportunities back to rural Minnesota.
4. What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage? From speaking with area Chambers of Commerce, I have come to believe that the two primary causes of the worker shortage in Central Minnesota are a lack of affordable housing and the high cost of child care. Housing and jobs might both be available, but low wages make rent unaffordable and child care costs can eat up anything left of a paycheck. I believe these are issues that we as a community can address. We can find a way to provide these essential services or lower their costs in Central Minnesota without simply placing all of that responsibility on our business owners.
5. How will you help reduce inflation? Combating inflation might be a difficult task, but the first thing we can do is put the budget surplus back in the hands of the Minnesota people. We must continue to balance growth and recovery with the needs of individuals, and the best way to do that is to invest in a booming economy that works for everyone. I believe that the Inflation Reduction Act will greatly assist us all with the inflation we are experiencing presently. In fact, at my grocery store that has already begun. But we need to do more to invest in Central Minnesota right now.
6. Gridlock: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you fix it? I never wanted to enter politics. I have served my community my entire adult life. I hope for the chance to continue to serve in the senate. I believe that by coming to this job in the spirit of service and accountability rather than personal ambition — which often drives politicians to be intentionally divisive — gives me the freedom to approach partisanship from a conflict resolution perspective. If there is room for us to listen to one another and swallow our pride enough to work together, I believe I can find it.
7. Budget: The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief? The 2022 Legislature had great plans for the surplus. However, extreme partisanship seems to have gotten in the way of passing the bill. The plan included $40 million in tax relief and a refund check to put money back in the pockets of Minnesota taxpayers, something I think any non-politician would be in favor of. This bill did not get passed. I will dedicate myself to getting the surplus back in the hands of the people and pass the tax relief that was intended.
8. Wild card: Reliable internet is essential for small businesses. I know business owners who do most of their work remotely who would love to move back to the communities where they grew up — and bring jobs with them when they do. But without reliable high speed internet service, it isn’t possible. The infrastructure already exists; those of us who benefited from Minnesota’s rural electric cooperatives know how vital they are. That’s why I support revenue-neutral low-interest loans to electricity cooperatives to provide broadband internet service, and family farmers who want to make capital investments. The government works for us. We can do better.
Nathan Wesenberg, Republican, Senate District 10 Candidate
My name is Nathan Wesenberg. I was born and raised in the area I will represent. I was taught to be honest, hardworking and treat people as you want to be treated. Jenny and I have been married for 12 1/2 years and our three daughters attend Mary of Lourdes Catholic school in Little Falls. The role of government representatives is to be a servant to the people. We have poor leadership and a lack of courage in our current government. I have already worked in my community to give voices back to the people, and I will continue to be your voice at the Capitol. Thank you and God Bless America.
1. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past? Communication is key to working through differences. Both parties need to be allowed to express their viewpoints and talk through their differences. In the past few years, I have been part of a group that has helped many in the district work through current controversial issues. It is key to use facts to help people understand truthful viewpoints. Some groups use misinformation to make people fear what they do not understand, this is wrong and immoral. Having been in the customer service industry much of my life, I understand the importance of communication. Listen and be kind.
2. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why? We must have voter ID. Stop mail-in ballots and only have absentee, which you must request. We must clean our voter roles. We must not be allowed to vouch for up to seven voters who do not need proof of ID. We need to be allowed access to our votes. We need to investigate our machines. We need to stop 45-day early voting. Voting allows the voice of the American citizens to be heard. Voting is sacred and the system is corrupt and broken. Voter fraud must have harsh penalties. You must be American to vote.
3. Do you support photo ID for all voters? Why? We must have voter ID for everyone. How can we verify someone, if we do not require ID. Democrats even required an ID to attend their convention this spring to ensure only Democrats were allowed to vote. Democrats also have said cheating has been going on in elections forever, until Biden got elected during “The most secure election in history.” If zero cheating happened, why does the government refuse to let the citizens see their votes? To ensure free and fair elections, as is granted to the citizens of the United States of America, we must have voter ID.
4. What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage? Do we have a worker shortage, or a shortage or people willing to work? If I give my children allowance for simply living under my roof, how will they learn a good work ethic? I was taught not to live beyond my means. There are many jobs available. I personally know people working three jobs to try and better themselves, while some feel entitled to start entry level positions at management wages. Slavery used to be forcing people to work for free, now it’s paying people not to work to get their vote.
5. How will you help reduce inflation? Inflation is caused by practices set at a federal level. That being said, we should not have printed trillions of dollars in free handouts. We should not have shut down our economy and destroyed businesses. We then gave out $1,000 in “free” money and other “free” handouts to those suffering government- caused hardships. Increased prices and increased interest rates will cost the recipients much more for much longer than that $1,000 payment provided. The government stole people’s livelihood, “bailed them out” and will force them to pay it back with interest for many years to come.
6. Gridlock: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you fix it? When I am elected, I will take an oath to uphold the constitution of Minnesota. We have gridlock because special interests want the Legislature to vote for their interests rather than the people they represent. This results in 1,000-page omnibus bills full of garbage that only grow government and increase wasteful spending. I will work to vote on common sense bills that do not increase your taxes. We need to stop taxing Social Security and income taxes. The IRS needs to stop harassing hardworking Americans.
7. Budget: The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief? We should give our surplus back to the taxpayers. If you did not pay taxes, you should not be getting a refund. Minnesotans and all Americans, are suffering financially due to poor Democratic policies. Cut wasteful spending and end failed government programs. You know how to spend your money better than the government. Term limits will force legislators to be efficient and get the job done. Our current system allows politicians cushy lifetime government jobs, where they vote to give themselves great benefits at the cost to the hardworking taxpayers. Taxation without representation is theft without consequence.
8. Wild card: I am running to represent the voice of the people. Do you like being burdened with high taxes and increased government control, or do you want to think for yourself and keep your hard-earned money? Americans do not need the government to babysit them and tell them what to do. This is the land of the free and home of the brave. Freedom to work hard and make a life for yourself. Free from government control. Being human is learning from your mistakes. We must work together for a better future. We can not progress by living in the past.
Hunter Froelich, Democrat, House District 10B Candidate
My name is Hunter Froelich and I am running for Minnesota State House in District 10B. I grew up in Central Minnesota most of my life and went to Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. I’ve founded and run a few businesses, which has led me to have a deeper understanding of economics and allocation of resources (especially money). I’m on the ballot as a Democrat, but identify as a “Traditional Democrat,” like JFK or Hubert Humphrey. I’d appreciate if you read the following short “Q and A,” to be a more informed voter.
1. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past? In the past, I have worked to resolve issues with an opposing viewpoint with a compromising viewpoint, but sometimes rational debate founded in logic is needed to change another’s mind. I have attended panels/forums to do such and done the same on the political platforms online, and plan to attend more to serve you better.
2. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why? I would love to require more security footage and monitoring of it at the voter counting facilities. Also, make it a more severe penalty for intentionally miscounting a vote at said facility. I would also love to require recounts to “double-check” the vote count before it is final. We need this to ensure your vote matters. It’s cliché and everyone says it, but that’s because it’s true.
3. Do you support photo ID for all voters? Why? Yes. It verifies that the voter is a U.S. citizen, a legal voter and a person; and the people it may be my job to serve in the near future.
4. What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage? The lack of quality, affordable and most importantly, market rate housing is a constant barrier to attracting a strong workforce in Minnesota, and job vacancies have reached a record high in Minnesota with over 80,000 vacancies in rural Minnesota alone. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. Therefore, I believe the 2023 surplus should be used to help lower market rate housing by increasing government assistance for those who qualify, and subsidizing the housing industry, as well as businesses that offer better employment advancement and in demand jobs, to create a more competitive and strong workforce.
5. How will you help reduce inflation? I will help reduce inflation by introducing legislation for Minnesota to build up our gold reserves, so we could be at least on a state level, on the gold scale. Our money could once again be backed by gold, so in the event of economic collapse, we could still get resources to serve and protect our people. Also, stop giving out “stimuluses” that un-incentivize work to people who don’t need the money. The war on drugs also needs to be ended. Millions — $50 billion a year on the federal scale.
6. Gridlock: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you fix it? In order to step across the aisle to accomplish progress in the face of legislature gridlock, we must desire, obtain, and repeat. Everyone desires a certain outcome with every step done in the Legislature, and to obtain these outcomes, sometimes we must compromise, and other times it is the ignorance of our elected officials’ decisions. Just because someone can implement certain policies, doesn’t mean that policy is going to be a good thing. We need to bring in experts, and debate with each other on what the best outcome for the people is going to be, and repeat that process.
7. Budget: The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief? Besides using the surplus to help lower market rate housing by increasing government assistance for those who qualify, and subsidizing the housing industry, as well as businesses that offer better employment advancement and in-demand jobs, to create a more competitive and strong work force, it should also be used to furthermore, fill the supply shortage we are currently experiencing, offer tax relief to those who need it, and stimulate the economy again, for those who need it.
8. Wild card: Political immunity must be ended. Do you have idea how many politicians, million and billionaires, and public figures knew Jeffery Epstein on a personal level? He was in famous circles too, and have you ever wondered how he got there? Not to mention millions of your tax dollars being used for fraudulent, illegal purchases on the federal level. Remember when the “Wells Fargo Scandal” happened back in 2016? The CEO got paid millions to step down, yet if a desk attendant steals $20 at a branch, they go to prison. Ask yourself, is no one above the law?
Isaac Schultz, Republican, House District 10B Candidate
I am a fifth generation resident of this district and I am deeply passionate about our small town, rural way of life. I grew up picking rocks and baling hay on my family’s century farm near Upsala. After graduating from Upsala High School I received my degree in marketing from the University of Northwestern St. Paul. Since that time, I have been actively working in my family’s auction business and with other auction companies across Minnesota helping people. Over the last decade I have been heavily involved in our community, including advocating for our conservative values.
1. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past? Having a difference of opinion happens all the time, especially in politics. I have been very transparent throughout my campaign, and building relationships including with those whom you disagree is paramount to understanding one another. We can agree to disagree and respect one another through each conversation and find common ground to move our community forward.
2. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why? Secure and fair elections are necessary for preserving self-governance and the American way of life. I am full supporter of the Minnesota Election Integrity Act that brings statewide voter ID, provisional balloting, the banning of ballot harvesting, “pop-up” voting sites and “Zuckerbucks.” Further, we need more good people involved in administering our elections, and I’m proud to say I’ve helped recruit more than 300 election judges this year.
3. Do you support photo ID for all voters? Why? Absolutely. You need a photo ID to do just about anything, except vote. It is common sense to require legal photo identification and fundamental to protect the integrity of elections. Photo ID is essential in preventing voter fraud.
4. What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage? Minnesota has both short- and long-term challenges on the horizon as it relates to our workforce. Minnesota spends far too much of our tax dollars paying people who refuse to work. We need to rein in spending, cut taxes and make Minnesota a great place to grow a business, encourage innovation, and the incentive to go to work. Why should government handouts be competing with private employers for workers? Then, for the future, we need to rebuild our society to value family and children so that 20, 30, and 40 years from now we have the workforce we need.
5. How will you help reduce inflation? Inflation and government spending go hand in hand. The best ideas to reduce inflation are to cut taxes and government spending and put the money back into the hands of hardworking families. Rural communities like ours are hit the hardest by policies like those of Joe Biden and Tim Walz that push for radical energy policy which result in high gas prices and out of control heating bills. Instead, we must pursue American Energy Dominance and all the best forms of energy which prioritize affordability and reliability.
6. Gridlock: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you fix it? Building strong relationships and partnerships is key to success. Breaking down the barriers and building trust is imperative to getting things done. I will work to build relationships to educate other members of the legislature on issues important to us so that together we can deliver results.
7. Budget: The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief? Minnesota needs to be more affordable. We need to lower taxes and create an environment where Minnesota is a great place to build and grow a business and raise a family. On day one, we should eliminate the tax on Social Security income so that we aren’t losing our retirees to Florida and Arizona. To create long term growth in our state, we need to cut taxes and lower income tax rates which will make Minnesota more affordable for everyone.
8. Wild card: Minnesota is struggling with a huge mental health and chemical dependency crisis. Our law enforcement, first responders, and hospital staff are overwhelmed, understaffed, and ill-equipped to handle this crisis. It is time to work together and find a solid solution to fix this problem once and for all. The first step is to recognize the irreparable harm that the pandemic’s lockdowns and school closures had on our ability to connect with one another in community. We can never do that again.
Gregg Hendrickson, Independent, House District 5B Candidate
I’m Gregg Hendrickson and reside three miles south of Long Prairie, Minnesota. I’m a U.S. Army veteran. I have a business degree with 40 plus years in management, finance and sales/marketing. I’m running because the two-party system is broken. We have been voting for the same party here and we are in a worse position now in this area than we were 25 years ago. It’s time to let someone else prove they can do something for the people of District 5B. Someone that doesn’t have to vote the way the party wants, but by someone that will vote and represent the people.
1. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past? Negotiate a compromise with respect of their views.
2. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why? It is more prudent to invest to prevent than not and be breached.
3. Do you support photo ID for all voters? Why? In 2012, the Minnesota Voter ID Amendment was on the ballot and was defeated. The reason for this was veterans couldn’t vote because of the military ID cards and senior citizens could not vote because a lot of them didn’t have ID Cards. The simple solution would be to fix the roadblocks and move forward.
4. What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage? In rural Minnesota, it’s only expected to get worse due to our aging workforce. We need to invest in our infrastructure to keep and attract young families. An example, I live three miles out of Long Prairie and still do not have broadband. We can fix the simple stuff in District 5B to make it more attractive to people to live and move here. It will also let us prosper.
5. How will you help reduce inflation? Inflation is affecting everyone. If you drive to work, eat or play, everything is more expensive now. We need to become more local with our goods and services. Need more farm to table operations to lower the cost on the retail end and the local farmer can get a fair price on their goods. Manufacture more of our essential parts locally so they are not affected by the whims of China and more biofuels to help lower the cost at the gas station.
6. Gridlock: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you fix it? By running as an Independent and be a swing voter in St. Paul for both parties. I will have the ability to vote on bills that will benefit the people of House 5B, not a party. I’m the only one on the ballot who can think for himself and not the way a party wants you to vote or think.
7. Budget: The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief? Invest in infrastructure projects in the rural areas and permanent property tax relief in the same areas.
8. Wild card: The two-party system is broken. One hundred years ago, my great-great-grandrandfather was a state legislator. It was a non-partisan position. Everyone worked together for the betterment of their districts. I plan to do the exact thing for the people of District 5B. Voting party agendas does nothing for our area. It should always be: “By the people for the people” instead of “By the people for the party.”
Mike Wiener, Republican, House District 5B Candidate
Hi, I’m Mike running for House 5B.
1. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past? Fifteen years on the Todd County Planning and Zoning Board, along with being a business owner, has given me experience of working with people of differing opinions. I’ve had to work with different state agencies, local governments, negotiate business contracts and even spent time at the Capitol working with committees.
2. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why? Forty-six of 47 European countries have voter ID, they also have strict mail-in ballot rules. We need voter ID and stop mail-in ballots.
3. Do you support photo ID for all voters? Why? Yes. Voter ID is essential to maintain the trust and security in our elections.
4. What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage? The bigger issue right now is not a worker shortage, but supply chain issues and energy. We are starting to see a slowdown in sectors of the economy due to inflation and rising interest rates. If we don’t address these issues, we could go from worker shortage to high unemployment very quickly.
5. How will you help reduce inflation? Historically, the best steps to combat inflation at this level is to lower government spending and change in energy policy. We need to cut the size of the government to offset the rise in inflation. During the ’70s and ’80s, we saw the devastating effects of inflation. Then as now this is directly tied to energy prices. The current administration can combat inflation by changing energy policy.
6. Gridlock: Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you fix it? The size of the government has grown every year for the last 10 years, no matter who is in charge. The problem is, the politicians have been focusing on their careers and pocketbooks, not on the people. When elected, I will put the people first.
7. Budget: The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief? The projected surplus needs to be given back to the people in the form of permanent tax cuts. Cut the Social Security tax for seniors and the income tax. This is done in other states and is successful.
8. Wild card: Two issues not discussed are abortion and 2nd Amendment. I am 100% pro-life and will fight for the rights of the unborn. I’m also 100% pro 2nd Amendment. The 2nd Amendment is under attack by the radical left constantly and must be protected. These are two important issues that separate me from my opponent. I look forward to serving the people of 5B as their representative.
