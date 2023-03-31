A benefit to raise funds for the medical care of Kim Welle, has been planned for Saturday, May 6, at the VFW in Little Falls.
It will run from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will include a pulled pork and shredded beef dinner, served from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., a silent auction and bake sale.
Welle was diagnosed in the fall of 2022 with renal clear cell carcinoma with rhabdoid features. Doctors gave her a 30% chance of survival, with her cancer at stage 3.
Welle has had to have several different surgeries to remove tumors and large sections of her small intestine. Infusions were started in early February, and will need to be repeated every six weeks for a year.
Everyone is encouraged to come to the benefit and enjoy dinner to help raise much needed funds to go toward Welle’s medical expenses.
Donations can be made by check, to an account at Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, with checks payable to Kimberly Welle, memo: Caring for Kim. Donations can also be made via Venmo @Caring4kimMN or via email at caring4kimwelle@gmail.com.
Other donations needed include utensils, napkins, plates, baked beans, pork, beef, barbecue, buns, butter, items for the bake sale and silent auction. Volunteers are welcome.
For more information, contact Jenna Mock at (320) 630-7268.
