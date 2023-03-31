Kim Welle
Submitted photo

A benefit to raise funds for the medical care of Kim Welle, has been planned for Saturday, May 6, at the VFW in Little Falls.

It will run from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will include a pulled pork and shredded beef dinner, served from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., a silent auction and bake sale.

