Camp Ripley will be working with neighboring landowners in the coming weeks to ensure they have safe drinking water.
Brigadier General Lowell Kruse, the senior commander at Camp Ripley, told the County Board, Tuesday, that the project is rooted in a larger initiative by the Minnesota National Guard, the National Guard Bureau and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). It aims to identify per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS), specifically those caused by aqueous film forming foam — or firefighting foam — in water and soil around the installation.
According to Kruse, PFAS is a class of 5,000 man-made chemicals used in industrial and consumer products. It can be found in items such as Scotch Guard, Styrofoam and water-resistant clothing, along with firefighting foam. Prior to 2017, it was used at Camp Ripley for firefighter training, testing and maintenance. Now, it is used only for aviation fire emergencies; with strict cleanout procedures in place following its use.
“Why is this important to you?” Kruse asked, rhetorically. “As your community neighbor, we would like to collect samples and test our neighbors’ drinking water. We’re doing this out of an abundance of caution, as we want to ensure our neighbors’ water is safe to drink.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overexposure to PFAS can create several health risks. Those include increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, increased cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, decreased vaccine response in children, increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia for pregnant women and small decreases in infant birth weight.
However, the CDC does note that studies on PFAS exposure to animals often includes higher doses than a person would get from environmental exposure.
“The National Guard Bureau’s been trying to complete a nationwide effort to inventory and assess where PFAS has been used on our installations, specifically where have we potentially used it as firefighting foam or stored it,” Kruse said.
He said the National Guard uses the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act as its guide for assessing and evaluating PFAS exposures. It is a federal law which gives entities such as Camp Ripley a process for investigating and, if necessary, cleaning up contaminated sites.
Camp Ripley began the testing process in 2019, with a preliminary assessment. Kruse said that centered around getting an inventory of what locations they may have stored or used firefighting foam. That included discussions with retired employees.
That led to the second phase, site investigations of the identified locations of concern. The results came back earlier this year with the help of local, state and federal stakeholders, and determined if PFAS were present at Camp. Soil borings helped provide samples of soil and groundwater, which were tested for contaminants.
In all, eight areas were identified as locations of concern.
“We completed those soil borings and water samplings, and out of those eight areas, we found one area that had soil contamination and seven areas that had water levels above the regional screening level,” Kruse said.
To get the regional screening level, Kruse said a baseline is taken to establish what is considered high in terms of residential and commercial exposure levels. Those are set by finding that baseline in children, who he said are the “most vulnerable portion of our population.”
The next phase, which will continue over the next couple of years, is to identify the extent of contamination found in either soil or water samples. Kruse said the water on Camp Ripley is tested “all the time,” and the drinking water on the installation is safe.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re concerned that we have neighbors outside of the perimeter of Camp Ripley that might have a groundwater source that potentially could have something higher than the level above the regional screening level,” he said.
A total of 31 properties within a quarter mile of Camp Ripley’s borders were identified as those that should have their water tested for PFAS. Late in the week, Kruse said his team planned to go door to door and ask those residents to allow them to take a water sample and test it.
He said they were not yet sure how many water sources served those 31 parcels, but it was safe to guess some of them use sandpoint and other shallow wells.
“That will be water sources that we want to test to make sure that we can ensure our neighbors that they are safe,” Kruse said.
Camp Ripley’s environmental team, along with its partners from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will host a landowner meeting Tuesday, May 2. There, neighbors will have an opportunity to learn more and sign a letter that allows for their water to be tested.
Kruse expected samples would be collected some time in mid May. They will then be sent to a lab, from which they might take 12 weeks for results to return.
If the PFAS levels are above the regional screening level, Kruse said they would meet individually with landowners. He also anticipated they will provide an alternative water source, such as bottled water, while working with them to establish a system through which landowners can remove PFAS.
“We continually test my water at Camp Ripley, and that comes from a deep water source, so it’s well below the levels of concern for any kind of chemicals,” Kruse said. “It’s safe to drink. We are concerned about the fact that the Department of Health sees PFAS as a concern, so we are concerned that I have neighbors who might have a shallow well or a water source from a sandpoint or something like that.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine said this wasn’t the first time the Board has discussed PFAS. In fact, he said one of the challenges goes back to the fact it is “everywhere.”
He said it could be as common as “the air we breathe or the ground we walk on.”
“I don’t want to be an alarmist, but on the flip side of that, we want to be responsible,” Blaine said.
Kruse said the DoD and the Minnesota National Guard are “hyper-sensitive” on the issue. Camp Ripley was not the first installation where PFAS levels were found to be on the “higher end.”
As such, he said there is a response process they will follow if neighbors’ levels come in above the baseline.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur, who works on the fire and rescue team at Camp Ripley, thanked Kruse for being proactive in addressing the questions surrounding PFAS both at the installation and among neighbors.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if any testing or help would be provided for residents living outside of the quarter mile area outside of Camp Ripley. Kruse said science was used to determine the area just outside of the installation is the biggest cause for concern. That had to due with variables such as the flow of the groundwater.
That said, Kruse said if someone’s neighbor tests high for PFAS, he felt it would be prudent to test nearby properties, as well — even if they’re outside that quarter of a mile.
“I’m here because this is the first step in our communication effort to try to explain what we’re doing and, more importantly, to address what Commissioner Blaine said, which is to avoid panic over this,” Kruse said. “We just want to make sure that our neighbors have a safe water source.”
