Camp Ripley

A map of the area around Camp Ripley shows the parcels (outlined in yellow) proposed for off-site drinking water well sampling.

 Image from Camp Ripley

Camp Ripley will be working with neighboring landowners in the coming weeks to ensure they have safe drinking water.

Brigadier General Lowell Kruse, the senior commander at Camp Ripley, told the County Board, Tuesday, that the project is rooted in a larger initiative by the Minnesota National Guard, the National Guard Bureau and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). It aims to identify per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS), specifically those caused by aqueous film forming foam — or firefighting foam — in water and soil around the installation.

Load comments