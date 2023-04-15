Economic Impact

A table provided by Brigadier General Lowell Kruse shows Camp Ripley's economic impact on Morrison County in 2022.

 Courtesy of Camp Ripley

Camp Ripley pumped more than $75 million into the Morrison County economy in 2022.

Brigadier General Lowell Kruse, the senior commander at Camp Ripley, provided an update to the County Board, Tuesday, on what has been going on at the installation along with its impact on the community. Of that $75 million impact, he said $55 million comes from wages to Morrison County residents who work at Camp Ripley.

Lowell Kruse

