Camp Ripley pumped more than $75 million into the Morrison County economy in 2022.
Brigadier General Lowell Kruse, the senior commander at Camp Ripley, provided an update to the County Board, Tuesday, on what has been going on at the installation along with its impact on the community. Of that $75 million impact, he said $55 million comes from wages to Morrison County residents who work at Camp Ripley.
“We do this as an effort to enlist your help in helping educate the people you represent, your neighbors, on the importance of Camp Ripley so that we can hopefully continue to have one of the premier training bases that supports the National Guard and Department of Defense (DoD) in our nation,” Kruse said, referring to the annual update.
He said his mission statement has not changed since he took command at Camp Ripley six years ago. That is to “provide the best facilities” for the DoD, along with state partners and the National Guard, to train. It is also important to Kruse that is done “in the spirit of being the best community partner we can be.”
Following the presentation, Commissioner Greg Blaine spoke of his time in the Minnesota Legislature. When he first took his seat in St. Paul, 22 years ago, he said that was when he was first made aware of the economic impact Camp Ripley has on Morrison County and the surrounding area. At that time, he said it was about $32 million.
Now that it has grown to $75 million, he doubted the dynamic has changed among those in the Legislature.
“I experienced and witnessed a lot of envy by my colleagues,” Blaine said.
“How many of our colleagues would have loved to have a Camp Ripley in their district or in their county because of what it does, not just economically, but in the spirit of building community,” he added.
Blaine said he has friends, neighbors and relatives who work at Camp Ripley. Knowing that, he said he cannot state well enough the importance of the county’s relationship with the Camp.
Along with wages, Camp Ripley also completed about $9 million worth of construction projects in 2022. It also paid out $1.7 million in land easements to local residents as part of its Army Compatible Use Buffer (ACUB) program, which forms a three-mile buffer around the installation to prevent encroachment of development, but also aids in land management.
In all, Camp Ripley boasted more than 500,000 DoD man days in 2022, which is significantly more than the 400,000 it averages. It also increased its number of civilian man days to about 74,000 from an average of 64,000.
Other highlights included hosting units from the Kentucky Air National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard’s cold weather divers. The Camp also hosts two State Patrol academies each year, and snowplow driver training for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In February, Camp Ripley supported the 50th anniversary of the Norwegian Exchange, during which it signed a new contract with Norway, designating it as a state partner.
“What that’s going to do for us is build a lot of opportunity for us to potentially send more Minnesota National Guard soldiers over to Norway to do training and schools,” Kruse said. “We see that as part of our — not only increasing our readiness — but also giving those soldiers an opportunity to do something that they wouldn’t normally get to do. We hope that helps encourage them to stay at our organization.”
Last year, Camp Ripley opened its new Fire Hall and completed a major construction project at the 100-year-old Nelson Hall. It also built six new motor vehicle storage buildings, which have the capacity to hold 125 Bradley fighting vehicles for the Camp’s armored fleet.
There is plenty of construction on the docket for 2023, as well.
This year, they will add two rail spurs to the east side of Camp Ripley’s fulfillment area. Kruse said that will allow him to load two trains at once. That is a key component to mobilizing the base’s armored brigade.
“This really is an important addition into the readiness for the National Guard’s response to a federal mission,” Kruse said.
Along with a new headquarter building, Camp Ripley also has plans in place for a new access control design. That would make it feasible to shut the historic iron gate at the Main Gate to better maintain it.
Kruse said there are plans in the works to upgrade the Camp’s tactical runway. As one of the few dirt airstrips in the Air Force’s inventory, he said a lot of C-130 transport planes land at Camp Ripley.
Kruse said he is also excited to “continue to watch the saga” of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. In 2020, a project to build a new facility was awarded $13 million out of a $1.9 billion bonding bill. The cost to build the new 40,000 square foot museum has since “skyrocketed,” according to Kruse. He said they are back at the Legislature asking for more money to get that completed.
“We’re pretty excited that they hope to see a groundbreaking this summer yet once the financing is finished out, with completion sometime in 2025,” he said. “I think, realistically, in the fall of 2025. It’s going to give it some great visibility. I think it will be a great addition to the infrastructure of Morrison County.”
Over the summer, Camp Ripley plans to host units from North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin for various training exercises. The summer will literally go out with a bang, as the Camp hosts engineers and armor units on the tank and demolition ranges in August.
In May, residents might have a chance to see some training in action. Kruse said an Air Force unit will do some personnel paratroop drops onto the Ripley Drop Zone.
“The public might have an opportunity, if they’re interested, to come and see some kids falling out of the sky; hopefully with a parachute,” he said.
Camp Ripley will host its biennial Open House, Sunday, Sept. 17.
Other points of pride Kruse noted from 2022, included the donation of more than 500 pounds of food to the Motley Food Shelf, and the environmental team’s nomination for a national level award.
Regarding the latter, Camp Ripley has within its 53,000 acres three biodiversity zones: mixed forest, conifer and prairie.
“They continue to do amazing things inside of our natural resources, taking care of all those different elements,” Kruse said.
He noted that all Camp Ripley does would not be possible without its state partners. From an environmental standpoint, that includes the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Board of Soil and Water Resources (BWSR), the Nature Conservancy and interns from Central Lakes College and St. Cloud State University, among others.
“They really are the heart of how we get things done environmentally on the installation,” Kruse said.
In giving the report, Kruse also announced that it will likely be his last as the senior commander at Camp Ripley.
Blaine said he was “saddened” by that news, knowing what a “tremendous” partner Kruse and his team have been to the county during his time in leadership.
“The economic impact is great, but I just want to thank you as a soldier for fighting for our freedoms whether it’s out to a different country or protecting our state, and your willingness to support Morrison County,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “We’re going to miss you, and you’re going to leave some big shoes to fill.”
