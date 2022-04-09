Camp Ripley has been a busy place during the past year, and there are no signs of slowing down.
Monday, Brigadier Gen. Lowell Kruse gave his annual economic and community impact report to the Little Falls City Council. He said it is one of about 20 such presentations he gives throughout the area to uphold the third leg of his mission statement, which is to be “the best community partner I can be.”
“My mission statement is to provide the best training facilities and resources to train your nation’s military for our country’s worst day and for your state’s first responders, for their worst day,” Kruse said. “While doing that, my job is to be the best neighbor to Morrison County and the city of Little Falls that I can be.”
According to Kruse, Camp Ripley had an economic impact of about $87 million on Morrison County in 2021. Most of that is through payroll, with Little Falls being one of the three largest communities in which employees live.
Overall, about 800 - 1,000 federal and state employees work at Camp Ripley.
Between Department of Defense and civilian activities, Camp Ripley hosted almost 550,000 man days in 2021. That is the number of days it would take one person to complete the total amount of work. Kruse said that number is up, as it is typically in the 400,000 range.
“We had a lot of soldiers that were on federal orders supporting the state for the COVID response, so we mobilized a lot of soldiers in and out of Camp Ripley,” he said. “They did things like helping long-term health care facilities, help with COVID testing and vaccination. They were really busy with that.”
There were also plenty of highlights to celebrate during the past year.
Last spring, Kruse said a C-17 aircraft landed on the airfield at Camp Ripley for the first time that he could recall. It was delivering personnel from the Kentucky Air National Guard, who visited the Camp to “test their ability to survive in extreme cold.” The unit was scheduled for a mission to set up airfields in Canada, according to Kruse.
Camp Ripley also hosted the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard in February 2021 for ice diving training. That resulted in a new partnership on the installation.
“This year in February, we hosted the newly-installed Coast Guard Ice Diving School at Camp Ripley,” Kruse said. “The Coast Guard’s going to send all of their divers through Camp Ripley to learn how to dive under the ice, so that’s pretty cool.”
Camp Ripley also played a role in one of the largest military operations of the year in 2021.
One thousand soldiers from the 194th Armor Regiment of Brainerd mobilized out of Camp Ripley. They spent nine months in Kuwait and helped secure the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, during the evacuation of U.S. troops in August 2021.
Kruse said they took great pride in being one of the first Army units at the airport.
“They’re pretty proud of the fact that they welcomed the 82nd Airborne to the airport when they got there and told them where they could fall in on the perimeter,” Kruse said. “Pretty cool mission for those kids, and pretty significant for us as a nation.”
Camp Ripley also played host to one of its largest open house events on record. Kruse said about 6,000 people were welcomed to the installation to learn about the equipment soldiers use and what they do on the base.
“I want to say it was because we’re cool, but I think it’s just because people wanted to start to get out and the open house was a good chance to do that,” Kruse said.
In February, Camp Ripley hosted the Chief National Guards Biathlon, and during summer 2021, they celebrated Camp Ripley’s 90th birthday.
Kruse also explained how the National Guard is mobilized, as it is a question he receives a lot from people in the community. The process begins when an emergency has exhausted the capabilities of local crews.
When that happens, a request goes through the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Sheriff Shawn Larsen would then contact Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which would write an executive order to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz.
That allows the Guard to go into a community and help with an emergency response. In some cases — such as during the civic unrest in the Twin Cities during the summer of 2020 — it also is mobilized to provide security.
“We have a lot of people that felt good about what they did with the COVID response over this last year,” Kruse said. “A lot of our soldiers were pretty proud of that. The soldiers that worked in the long-term health care facilities, the feedback that we got from them was that they were very proud to be Guardsmen and to do that kind of work.”
Facilities upgrades have also been commonplace at Camp Ripley during the past year.
Along with upgrades to the installation’s tin hut housing, a new battalion headquarters and a fire hall for the Camp Ripley Fire Department were added. There is currently work being done on six vehicle storage sheds that will house Bradley fighting machines.
Kruse noted that “thousands of truckloads” of dirt have been hauled out of Camp Ripley in recent weeks and months. That is from the creation of storm retention basins along the Mississippi River at Camp. That includes one large basin that is about “two football fields” long and wide, and two smaller ponds.
“The purpose of that is, all of our storm sewers now are hooked into those basins,” Kruse said. “We have the ability of taking and catching up to a 2-inch rain. All of that hard surface — camp, parking lots, roads, motor pools, all of that — all that water runs into my storm basins. It will all go into these catch basins, basically, and leech back into the aquifer rather than dumping all of that water out in the Mississippi.”
This summer, he said the design phase will begin on Camp Ripley’s rail spur project. That will likely be constructed in 2023, and will include two, half-mile long rail spurs inside of the camp to provide more loading capability. In turn, that will help mobilize an armor brigade faster in the case of a national emergency.
The Joint Emergency Response Training Center is also slated to open later in 2022. Kruse said this is a training apparatus he has been working on with the State Fire Marshal.
“It will be a series of rail cars that are in various stages of derailment,” Kruse said. “These cars will have the ability of having fire on them, so local fire responders can learn how to respond to an oil car spill and fire, and train on how to take care of that.”
There will also be natural gas wellheads that can simulate being on fire. That will allow departments to train on how to respond to pipeline problems.
One project that did hit a bit of a snag in the last year is the expansion and relocation of the Minnesota Military Museum. The project was originally scheduled for completion in spring 2023 after it was awarded $13 million in 2020 from the $1.9 billion state bonding bill.
Kruse said the design phase was underway, but it was halted because it was determined — due to inflation and rising construction costs — the amount was not enough to build the kind of facility they were planning to construct. They’re going back to the state Legislature this year in hopes of being allocated another $10 million in this year’s bonding bill.
“When done, it will be a $24 million structure, and it will be pretty phenomenal the way we currently have it designed,” Kruse said.
Looking forward, Kruse said he expects a large influx of troops at Camp Ripley this summer. That is, in part, due to the fact Fort McCoy in Wisconsin was housing Afghan refugees. Units that would normally go to Fort McCoy did not know when the refugees would be leaving when they were planning their training, so they opted to shift some of that load to Camp Ripley.
Residents in the area can expect to hear from their “noisy neighbors” at a few points throughout the summer.
On May 11, three artillery battalions will be firing on the installation, which will last into early June. Kruse expects about 70,000 - 90,000 man days during those two months.
In July, the numbers will be a bit less, but there will still be plenty of activity. The 125th Field Artillery unit out of New Ulm will be firing new Howitzers at Camp Ripley, and there will be some units from Wisconsin and South Dakota on site, as well.
August will bring work on the demolition ranges, so Kruse said there will likely be some explosions heard from that.
Along with that, he said Camp Ripley is also getting back to some of its typical community engagement activities. Fifth-graders will be back for tours in 2022, and there will be a tribal consultation with local tribes in the fall.
There will be the annual hunts hosted on the installation, and they will once again help fill 100 gift tags for the Christmas toy drive in Little Falls.
“You can tell that we’ve got a lot of community involvement and outreach that we have planned at Camp,” Kruse said.
Following the presentation, Council Member Frank Gosiak commended Kruse on Camp Ripley’s partnership on the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST).
Kruse said he was recently asked for his opinion on putting a trailhead on the land designated, in part, for the new Minnesota Military Museum. He said he has expressed that he feels that’s a good idea throughout the process.
“I’m interested in helping us figure that out,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.