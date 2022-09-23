Police report

Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers, left, gives his department's annual report to the Little Falls City Council, Monday. Listening on are, from left, Finance Director Hannah Kurkowski and Human Resources Director Annie Cribb.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

The Little Falls Police Department received 9,370 calls for service in 2021, but the city’s overall crime rate was down from the prior year.

Police Chief Greg Schirmers gave his annual report to the Little Falls City Council, Monday, during which he gave an in-depth look into the criminal activity within the city in 2021.

Load comments