The Little Falls Police Department received 9,370 calls for service in 2021, but the city’s overall crime rate was down from the prior year.
Police Chief Greg Schirmers gave his annual report to the Little Falls City Council, Monday, during which he gave an in-depth look into the criminal activity within the city in 2021.
“The Little Falls Police Department’s mission is to promote and maintain a safe and peaceful community,” Schirmers said, reading the department’s mission statement. He then added the vision statement of: “We provide the highest degree of public service by building relationships with community through education, participation, partnerships and protection. We serve with compassion, integrity and professionalism.”
In crafting those statements, LFPD enlisted the help of its staff and members of the community. Schirmers said it allowed them to see what the community believes should be the focal points of the department.
“We try to really stay true to the mission statement and our vision statement,” he said.
Those 9,370 calls for service was an increase from the 8,266 LFPD received in 2020. The crime rate, however, was down from 6,634 in 2020, continuing a trend the department has seen since 2019.
In 2021, the department also assisted in collecting and destroying more than 1,020 pounds of prescription pills through the take back program. That was also an increase from 998 pounds collected in 2020. The program is a partnership between LFPD, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Pierz Police Department and the Motley Police Department.
Schirmers said the reduced crime rate is even more pronounced when looking at the data from a higher view. In 2003, for example, there were 11,820 Group A crimes committed that year, more than twice the amount in 2021.
To determine the crime rate, the total number of Group A crimes — 446 in 2021 — is divided by the total population of the city. The result of that equation is then multiplied by 100,000.
“Does that mean the calls are shorter or not as time consuming?” asked Board Chair Brad Hircock.
Schirmers said the crimes usually defined as “Group A” include arson, assault, drug crimes, fraud, homicide, theft and criminal sexual conduct. Group B, then, includes disorderly conduct, mental health issues, trespassing, liquor violations and more.
He said the crimes that his department is often spending a lot of time on are those involving mental health. In many cases, he said it all stems from drug use, which “somehow touch almost all of the crimes or all of the complaints that we typically handle.”
“I can’t say those crimes take more time, because the Group A crimes definitely involve crimes that we spend a lot of time on, but these other calls for service tend to be very time consuming, as well,” Schirmers said. “There’s a lot of mental health and other things, more counseling services we engage in than we ever have.”
Council Member Frank Gosiak pointed out that, by going to and spending time on these “lesser crimes,” it seems to be lowering the percentage of higher crimes.
Schirmers said LFPD is continuing to explore what other resources for mental health and chemical dependency, for example, are available.
“If we can address those issues at their base level, we don’t have as many repeat calls back to those folks,” he said. “They’re more successful in their lives, and that’s ultimately what our goal is.”
According to Schirmers, Morrison County had a clearance rate of 40.1%, which he said was on par with most other agencies around the state. The reason there was a dramatic decline in clearance rate from 2019 — when it was 80% — to 2020 was due to implementing new reporting software.
The switch to the NIBRS provides a more accurate picture of the actual crime LFPD is handling and solving than it’s previous system, SRS. Under the old system, only one crime was counted per call. Therefore, if officers arrested a suspect for possession of a controlled substance and DWI, only the drug charge would be counted. Under NIBRS, everything is reported.
“We’re tracking more crime data on different levels,” Schirmers said.
In 2021, LFPD was called to 1,013 medicals, up from the previous year. Meanwhile, calls for child protection cases were at 674, down from what was seen in 2020. Schirmers attributed the uptick two years ago to COVID-19 and the “environment that it created.”
Mental health cases were up in 2021 to 156 from 132.
“That’s across the state,” Schirmers said. “I know every agency in the state is struggling to address those type of calls.”
LFPD conducted 23 death investigations in 2021, comparable to the 21 in which it participated in 2020.
Drug overdoses were up dramatically, at 22 in 2021 compared to four the previous year.
“We did implement the NARCAN, naloxone, program,” Schirmers said. “It’s been very successful. We’ve had multiple cases where we’ve had to use it and it has saved lives. It’s definitely a challenge, and then again, that crosses over into the mental health and all the other things.”
There were 44 drug violations in 2021, up 14 from the year before. The Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force also conducted operations within the city on 25 occasions.
“The Sheriff’s Office has two officers that work on the drug task force,” Schirmers said. “Those officers account for a lot of activity, different types of follow-up where we get drug intel. Someone makes a complaint about their neighbor, or someone down the street or someone they’re aware of in the community. That information will go to them and then they conduct some of those investigations.”
Items such as trespassing and scam reports were also up last year. The LFPD also issued 920 warnings to motorists.
“I’d just like to thank the Council, the city staff, the community, for their support,” Schirmers said. “We couldn’t do our job with out the support of everyone behind us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.