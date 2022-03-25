The Community Asset Development Group (CADG) is still committed to bringing a 49-unit apartment complex to Little Falls.
Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher updated the City Council on the project, Monday. He said he and Mayor Greg Zylka recently met with Bob Roepke and Mike Melton of CADG, who expressed their continued interest in the project.
“They are very interested; their investors are interested,” Radermacher said. “But, as with anything in what we’ve experienced, costs have been going up with inflation. They shared with us that their project is no different.”
On May 17, 2021, the Council unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with the development agreement — which included a 15-year, $554,000 tax increment financing (TIF) district. The building will consist of 49 units and will be located on an extension of 14th Street Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes.
The project was originally slated to begin in 2021, but CADG opted to hold off in anticipation of lumber costs going down. Roepke told the Council in August 2021 that they hoped to get started in spring 2022.
“At that time there was kind of a market bubble on lumber, and they were hoping that could be corrected,” Radermacher said. “As that corrected, everything else kind of started incrementally increasing.”
He told the Council that CADG’s investors are willing to fund part of the gap in rising costs at this time. City staff is looking into additional resources outside of TIF funding to help with the project. During a recent legislative update from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, Radermacher was told there are “a number of bills” going through the Legislature right now to address issues like Little Falls is facing.
Earlier in the meeting, the Council heard the results of a recent housing survey that was done in the community. It identified market rate rental properties as being in high demand.
“We need this badly,” Zylka said. “I was hoping they’d get started this spring, but now we have to wait a little bit.”
To access the proposed building, the city has an extension of 14th Street Southeast included in its public improvement projects scheduled for this year. Monday, the Council approved the project — which will be included with others on Circle Drive and Gayle Drive in the bidding process to keep costs to a minimum — following a brief public hearing.
The project will consist of a 650-foot addition to 14th Street Southeast, extending to the south from the end of the existing roadway. Water main and sanitary sewer was already installed in the area in 2009, so it will be stubbed out to accommodate the new complex.
The overall cost of the project is estimated at $462,398, which will be split 50/50 between assessments to CADG and the city.
“We own the other half of the parcel,” said Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman. “So, the parcel on the west side, we would be responsible for that if that ever does develop.”
One person spoke during the public hearing on the project. Cassie Fredregill asked if the apartment complex would include Section 8, subsidized housing. Radermacher said the project was designed as a market rate complex, so in a target area around $1,000 per month.
He said there is a requirement within a TIF district that 10% must be used for affordable housing. In a 49-unit complex, that would mean five units. That, however, is not the same as Section 8.
“They just have to ensure that the rates meet the affordable housing rates for our market area based on the unit size for that,” Radermacher said. “They will be two- and three-bedroom units, so that will be higher than your typical one-bedroom, affordable housing.”
Further, Fredregill referred to a $1.5 million grant the city recently learned it will receive from the federal government that had been discussed earlier in the meeting. That money is to be used to build a new child care facility in the community.
Specifically, she asked if the city should focus on “doing something that we already have than trying to build this other thing right now.”
“I think there’s a lot of needs in our community for a variety of different things, including child care, as well as housing, as well as infrastructure and the community recreational complex that we’ve talked about, too,” Radermacher said.
She also asked if the new apartment complex would make property taxes go up within the community. Radermacher said increased property value is usually linked to prices going up on like properties. As such, a single-family, residential home would not be impacted by an apartment complex.
He added that taxes are not just reflective of someone’s property value. They are based on factors that go into what is budgeted by the city. If property values increase by more than what the city’s operational needs are, he said, then tax rates could go down.
Ultimately, Fredregill was not in favor of the project.
“If people are struggling to make their payments and construction costs are super high, wood costs a lot of money, all of that kind of stuff,” she said. “I see that, if it was built, that people in the neighborhood still wouldn’t be able to afford it. I think it would be really damaging to Little Falls, and I think it would hurt all of the people in the community at that point.”
The Council voted unanimously to move forward with the 14th Street Southeast project. It is slated to wrap up in spring 2023. Radermacher did not provide a timetable for construction of the apartment complex.
