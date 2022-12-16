Genuine in the Merriam-Webster dictionary means “actual, true.” We live in a world that has become accustomed and drawn to looking for compatible replacement parts, and rightly so, if the value is the same.
This works to a degree in our physical, natural world, but there are no compatible replacements when it comes to the spiritual world. But, for example, compatible printer cartridges are quite a large industry even though the printer manufacturers explicitly state they will not warranty their products if compatible products are used with them.
Now there are individuals who seem to have success while many others, myself included, have not. And though we all typically need many replacement parts throughout our lifetime, this notion of bypassing what is genuine to find compatible replacement parts has crept into other areas of our lives. Many people are trying to fill a void in their life, which only God can fill, with other relationships, drugs, religion, alcohol, sexual identity, among many other things that people find to worship so as to try to find a compatible replacement for God.
But Isaiah 46:9 tells us, “Remember the former things of old, for I am God, and there is no other; I am God, and there is none like Me…”
Our verse here is saying that, instead of trying to find something new, embrace and value what has been established of old, the foundations from the beginning. God is God and there is nothing or no one who could ever be compatible in being like him and taking his place. There is no replacement for God.
Then there are others who want to find a compatible way to God, apart from Jesus. There is a strong delusion among people believing that every faith leads to God.
Jesus said in John14:6, “… I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” Jesus is declaring that he is the only way, the only truth, and the only life. The truth doesn’t change just because we want to believe something different. A true miracle is not a mortal man thinking that he can change truth or make God fit in his own box, but rather a mortal man being changed and transformed by truth, being shaped into the image that was originally designed for us. Truth does not change, ever! God is the Creator, the manufacturer, of all things.
Generally speaking, the manufacturer of a genuine part has the best insight into its functionality and purpose. You are genuine and your identity rests in him and him alone. There are no substitutes. There are no compatible replacements for God or you.
Some of you are running down a dead end road. You are growing tired because all the things, that you felt were promising you fulfillment, have left you high and dry. You are trying so hard. But Jesus says in Matthew 11:28, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
Jesus said that we must count the cost and yes, surrendering to God is going to cost you everything, but you will receive so much more in return. With God, value what is genuine. Guard your heart from being drawn to compatible replacements. He is God and there is no one besides him.
Rev 3:18 says, “So I advise you to buy gold from me — gold that has been purified by fire. Then you will be rich. Also buy white garments from me so you will not be shamed by your nakedness, and ointment for your eyes so you will be able to see.” Gold sounds good! So, go buy gold from God.
But, this is a symbolical picture. We cannot actually buy gold from God, but it is talking about obtaining from God that which is genuine and has extreme value. Get your garments from him because he is the one who made you and designed the most beautiful and glorious picture that you could ever possibly be.
The only way to buy from God is by giving him our life: our whole heart, mind, and strength. To give our life is to obtain, take possession of what God has provided for us. And, with Christmas coming up, don’t make substitutes for what the real reason for the season is all about.
Joy to the World, the Lord is come! Let earth receive her King! Buy Genuine! Buy the real deal! And remember, please buy local: the heart!
