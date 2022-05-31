Steven Wenzel, a lifelong resident of Little Falls and Morrison County, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for state senator for District 10. The new legislative district includes virtually all of Morrison County and parts of six other surrounding counties.
Wenzel was named Minnesota’s outstanding pro-life legislator in 1984, by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, the state’s first and now largest pro-life organization.
Wenzel said he would introduce legislation on the second day of the 2023 session that would repeal the state tax on Social Security and to remove Minnesota out of the top 10 states of the state income tax.
Wenzel said he is a strong proponent of gun owner rights and the Second Amendment and was NRA-endorsed during his House tenure.
Wenzel said he would make agriculture and family farming a top priority if elected. He will work to strengthen laws and increase penalties for violent crime, carjacking and prosecution of violent juvenile offenders. Wenzel chief authored the law in 1989, that greatly increased prison sentences for all degrees of homicide and violent criminal sexual assault and said the state must stand 100% in support of law enforcement.
Wenzel said he favors more parent input into educational curriculum. The veteran former House legislator said he vigorously supports legislation to ban so-called “gender inequality” and transgender issues and sex education at an inappropriate early age such as in elementary school.
Wenzel represented Morrison, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs counties from 1973-2001 in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He was appointed in 2001 by President George W. Bush to be Minnesota Director of Rural Development in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was one of seven state directors out of 50 in 2009, to achieve the rank of “outstanding” in his evaluation and record as state director of USDA/RD from his superior in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wenzel worked with local veteran organizations and chief authored the law creating the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley and also authored the $52 million for the construction of the four-lane 371 Highway from Little Falls to Brainerd in the 2000 session. Wenzel also authored the funding for the improvements to the Carnegie Library and the Cass Gilbert train depot in Little Falls.
Wenzel has been for many years both an adjunct and now full-time professor of political science at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. He is also a board member of the Central Lakes College Foundation.
Since 2009, Wenzel has served 12 years on the Minnesota Commission, the Center for Rural Policy and Development, a research agency on problems and issues facing rural Minnesota and served two years as its chairman.
Wenzel is a member of St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, the Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley, both the Morrison and Minnesota Historical Societies and the American Political Science Association.
