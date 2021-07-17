U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber, R-MN, heard feedback on several agricultural issues, July 8, when he hosted a roundtable discussion at the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Local producers and stakeholders from all sectors of the agriculture industry had an opportunity to share their insights on political issues impacting farmers and rural Minnesota. Topics ranged from Minnesota’s Wolf Management Plan to rural broadband access.
Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, which includes all of Morrison County, said he plans to take the feedback he received in Little Falls to Washington D.C. to work on “good, solid legislation that moves our farming community forward.”
“I’ve always said that our farmers not only feed Minnesotans, but they feed this country and the world,” Stauber said. “As I grow into this position, we have such an awesome opportunity in our congressional district. There’s not a congressional district like Minnesota’s 8th District, with the opportunity to improve our farming community. You all do a great job.”
Perhaps the most lengthy conversation of the luncheon involved environmental issues. Stauber asked for feedback on how the Waters of the United States (WOTUS), or the Clean Waters Act, impacted local producers.
The legislation is overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and originally passed in 1972. Former President Donald Trump rolled back several regulations under the WOTUS, but President Joe Biden has expressed interest in reinstating everything covered by the act prior to 2016.
“I think that was another really — on President Trump’s part — a really good piece of legislation that he listened to our farming community,” Stauber said. “One-hundred percent of the farmers that I’ve talked to — you’re the best stewards of our land. You get it.”
Jim Chamberlain, who owns a small farm near Brainerd and is a past president of the Sustainable Farmers Association, said he believes, through his work with the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District and watershed associations, that agriculture gets a bad rap. He said about 68% of the water bodies in agricultural landscapes in Minnesota don’t meet water quality standards, so there is work to be done.
What frustrates him is that he feels many people feel agriculture is a lost cause when it comes to polluting Minnesota’s waterways. But he said it doesn’t have to be an either/or proposition.
“I think we need to support farmers that want to transition to more soil health practices through cover crops and different tools like that,” Chamberlain said. “We know that once farmers transition to more diverse soil health building practices, they tend to be more profitable in the long run. It cuts down on inputs mainly, fertilizer and things like that.”
He added that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working on a plan to put 1 million acres into trees for the purpose of capturing carbon to mitigate climate change. Most of that would happen on land currently dedicated to agriculture.
“I just think that’s a bad attitude,” he said. “I asked the question, ‘What are we going to eat?’ ... We can have trees and cattle and things like that. There are different ways to do things.”
Jeff Czech, a farmer from the Bowlus area, said he feels a lot of it centers around education. He said there are ways to increase production without clearing woodlands to “put 10 more rows of corn or beans in.”
He added that farmers are also learning ways to decrease their use of herbicides, pesticides and insecticides.
“We’re slowly teaching into cover crops or better managing skills,” Czech said. “It’s just, we’re not enough (people) to share that, on that aspect. It’s going to take a lot of work, but we have to manage all of these areas.”
Stauber said good forest management has to play a role, as well. That means harvesting trees for timber at the right time.
Ultimately, he said trees are the best form of carbon capture. He said the Natural Resources Committee in Congress determined that planting 1 trillion trees would put carbon levels back to pre-Industrial Revolution levels. The question, of course, is where to put them all.
Part of figuring that out, he said, is investing in research and development to take advantage of new technology. He said he wants to make sure farmers are at the table whenever issues of sustainability and land use are being discussed.
“In fact, I toured a mine that is not going to be carbon neutral, according to the owners,” Stauber said. “It’s going to be carbon negative. That’s the technology that’s there. As we go forward, as time passes, the technology is unbelievable. We’ll see the technology 10-fold in the next few years.”
Another issue on which Stauber sought feedback was the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA). The legislation replaced the much maligned North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and has been in place for about a year.
“Give me a sense of how USMCA has been beneficial, if there’s been some hurdles, minor speed bumps that we need to deal with,” Stauber said. “The goal for me is to make sure that I take the information that I hear from the boots on the ground and bring it to my committee members.”
One member of the roundtable, who does livestock trading across the border with Canada, said it is hard to give a true assessment because trade and travel across the border has been heavily restricted due to COVID-19. He did say, however, that it was easier bringing livestock south into the United States than it was to go north into Canada.
He urged Stauber to advocate for opening up the border entirely for trade.
Stauber said he is on a committee for representatives in districts that touch the border. This is an issue he said is hurting people in border towns throughout the U.S. and Canada. He cited a couple of businesses in International Falls that have now not been open for two years and may have to close permanently, despite getting help from the federal government.
He said he is in favor of getting commerce flowing between countries.
“Members of (Canadian) Parliament that I’ve spoken to agree with our sentiment, it’s just the administration of Premier (Justin) Trudeau stopping that,” he said. “They understand the devastation on our borders.”
Regarding increasing rural broadband access, Stauber said it is “one of the most bipartisan” issues in Congress right now. He said it is necessary to help small, rural communities remain competitive from aspects ranging from agriculture to health care to business and education.
“I can tell you, from the 116th Congress — the last Congress — I signed onto every single bipartisan bill that invested in rural broadband,” Stauber said. “And I intend to do that this Congress, as long as it’s bipartisan.”
Jocelyn Schlichting, who farms near Rice and is a member of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, said she has had high-speed internet access for about two years.
“Definitely, it changes the way we operate, the technology is important,” Schlichting said. “It is hugely important for functioning in modern society.”
While advocating for expanding broadband, Stauber said he is also in favor of making sure how it is implemented is decided by local communities and counties. He said, while it might make sense to bury lines in one area, tower-to-tower communication might be better in another.
Ultimately, he said it’s his job to make sure legislators with a more “urban or metro” mindset see the importance of expanding broadband in rural America.
He reiterated how important farmers are to the local, state and national economy, and said he wants to make his colleagues in Washington see that, as well.
“We are rural Minnesota, rural America,” Stauber said. “Believe it or not, there are some people in our nation’s capitol that only see our nation through that urban and metro lens. Ask them where those ag products come from. Ask them where that 2-by-6 comes from. It just doesn’t show up in the store. So your comments are absolutely spot-on. And it’s up to us.”
