Seats on 20 township boards were decided by voters Tuesday, March 8, with the majority of incumbents being re-elected.
Townships reporting results included:
Agram Township: Of the 402 registered voters in Agram Township, 18 cast a ballot to re-elect incumbent Supervisor David Meyer with 18 votes and incumbent Clerk Don Tschida, who received 17 votes.
Belle Prairie: Twelve voters cast a ballot to re-elect incumbents Supervisor Peter Przybilla and Clerk Keith Kruschke. There are 468 registered voters in Belle Prairie Township.
Bellevue Township: Twenty-one out of 830 registered voters cast a ballot for Tim Poirier as supervisor for a three-year term. He won over incumbent Supervisor Donald Rudolph, who received 10 votes. Patricia Kasella was re-elected to a two-year term with 19 votes.
Buckman Township: Incumbent Supervisor Gary Solinger was re-elected with 20 votes, while Katy Daly and Tony Brixius each received one vote and Jim Meyer received three votes. Incumbent Clerk Nancy Lanners was re-elected with 21 votes. Also receiving a vote for clerk were Katy Daly, Jim Meyer and Gladys Brixius. One ballot was left blank for clerk. There are 439 registered voters in Buckman Township.
Buh: Of the 359 registered voters in Buh Township, 11 cast a ballot to re-elect incumbent supervisor Dale Sauer and incumbent clerk Alicia Cebulla, each receiving 10 votes. Al Poser received one vote for supervisor and also one vote for clerk.
Culdrum: Incumbent Supervisor Robert Doucette was re-elected with 79 votes. Also receiving votes for the three-year supervisor seat were Dean Scherping, 36; and Kelsey Bollig and Tom Evans, with one each. Julene Rutz received 45 votes to win the clerk/treasurer seat for a two-year term, with Dave Jacob, Lyle Posterick, Alicia Herzog and Adriana Smieja, each receiving one vote. Sixty ballots were left blank in the clerk/treasurer spot. There are 297 registered voters in Culdrum Township.
Darling: Of the 383 registered voters in Darling Township, 20 cast a ballot, with incumbent Supervisor Jay Tody being re-elected with 18 votes and Ann Hanson receiving 20 votes to be elected as clerk for two years.
Granite: Eight voters out of the 308 registered in Granite Township decided this election with Terry Hargrave receiving all eight for a one-year supervisor seat term. Incumbents Supervisor Jeron Kapsner (seven votes) and clerk Eileen Hargrave (eight votes), were re-elected. Mark Gruber received one vote for the three-year supervisor seat.
Green Prairie: Voters re-elected incumbent Supervisor Wayne Stoner incumbent Clerk Lois Peterschick, unanimously, with 10 votes each. There are 514 registered voters in Green Prairie Township.
Lakin: Twenty-two out of the 289 registered voters in Lakin Township cast a ballot to unanimously re-elect incumbent Supervisor Ben Novak and voted for new clerk Jill Monson.
Leigh: Ten voters cast a ballot for an open one-year term supervisor seat a three-year supervisor seat, as well as the open clerk seat. Incumbent Supervisor Rick Monson received eight votes to be re-elected and incumbent clerk Wendy Tretter received five write-in votes to win, with Jason Hebler getting three write-in votes. Two voters wrote in John Westholder’s name for the three-year supervisor seat. For the open one-year supervisor seat, three write-in votes were cast, including one each for Robert Westholder, John Westholder and Sally Westholder. Since Sally Westholder is not a resident of Leigh Township, she was deemed ineligible. The township is in the process of breaking the tie vote between Robert and John Westholder. There are 136 registered voters in Leigh Township.
Little Falls Township: Twenty-five of the 1,149 registered voters in Little Falls Township cast a ballot. Re-elected were incumbents Supervisor John P. Theis (24 votes) and Clerk Bonnie Bieniek (25 votes). One vote was written in for David Becker for supervisor.
Motley: Twenty voters cast ballots ending in a tie for supervisor between incumbent Supervisor Jason Franzen and Chad Swecker, who each garnered nine votes. No one filed for the clerk’s seat and there were no write-ins, so the Township Board will appoint a clerk. Current Clerk Ken Swecker, who did not file for re-election, said because of the tie for supervisor, Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson met with township officials Thursday evening to flip a coin, with Jason Franzen winning the coin toss tie breaker. There are 162 registered voters in Motley Township.
Parker: Of the 280 voters registered, 11 cast a ballot — all voted to re-elect incumbents Supervisor Michael Fritz and Clerk Tammy Kedrowski.
Pike Creek: There are 652 registered voters in Pike Creek Township, with 29 of them casting a vote. Incumbents Supervisor Ross R. Wamre and Clerk Lisa Turner were re-elected, with 25 and 29 votes, respectively. Roman Schelonka also received two votes for supervisor.
Platte: Of the 231 registered voters in Platte Township, 22 cast a ballot. Re-elected were incumbent Supervisor Shelly Boser with 19 votes and incumbent Clerk Judy Boser with 17 votes.
Ripley: Thirty-five voters cast ballots to re-elect incumbent Supervisor James Cole (35 votes) and incumbent Clerk Norma Bjornson (34 votes). There are 509 registered voters in Ripley Township.
Swan River: Of the 492 registered voters in Swan River Township, 49 cast a ballot. Re-elected were incumbent Supervisor Gerard Oldakowski with 48 votes and Clerk Katrina Oldakowski also with 48 votes.
Swanville Township: Out of 349 registered voters in Swanville Township, 12 cast a ballot. They unanimously re-elected Supervisor John Fruechte and elected Sherry Welinski as the township clerk for a two-year term.
Two Rivers: While no one filed for the supervisor or clerk seat up for election, 31 voters cast a ballot. Elected as supervisor was Randy Montag with 23 votes, while Joe Bartkowicz received three votes and Don Hurdt one vote. The clerk noted that Montag was not immediately available to say whether he was willing to accept the position. For clerk, incumbent Gina Salitros, who did not file for re-election, received 26 votes, while Christy Lahr and Irene Trettel each received one vote. There are 530 registered voters in Two Rivers Township.
