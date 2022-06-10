With redistricting having taken place following the 2020 Census, candidates have filed for seats in Senate District 10, which encompasses all of Morrison County, and those for House 10A and House 10B, Congressional District 7, as well as the seats for the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, as well as other county offices.
In the case of Senate District 10 and House Districts 10A and 10B, several Republicans are running against each other in the primary, because no one was endorsed at the endorsing convention held in Milaca, April 1.
Candidates who have filed include:
Congressional District 7: Republican Michelle Fischbach of Litchfield; Democrats Jill Abahsain of Sauk Centre and Alycia R. Gruenhagen of Glencoe; and Travis Johnson, Legal Marijuana Now, with no city listed.
Senate District 10: Republicans Jim Newberger of Milaca; Steve Wenzel of Little Falls; and Nathan Wesenberg of Little Falls; and Democrat Susanne M. Cekalla, no city listed.
House District 10A: Republicans Ron Kresha and Chuck Parins, both of Little Falls.
House District 10B: Republicans Blake Paulson of Foley; Isaac Schultz of Upsala; and John Ulrick of Hillman; and Democrat Hunter Froelich of Rice.
County Commissioner District 1: Todd Krajsa of Cushing and Mike LeMieur of Little Falls.
County Commissioner District 2: Jeffrey J. Jelinski.
County Commissioner District 3: Jeremy J. Pekula of Little Falls and Randy H. Winscher of Royalton.
County Commissioner District 4: Robert Kasper and Mike Wilson, both of Pierz.
County Commissioner District 5: Greg Blaine of Little Falls and Rene Krousey of Swanville.
County Auditor/Treasurer: Chelsey Robinson of Little Falls.
County Recorder: Jennifer Sanders of Little Falls.
County Sheriff: Shawn Larsen, no city listed.
County Attorney: Brian Middendorf, no city listed.
Soil and Water Supervisor District 3: Scott Saehr of Pierz.
Soil and Water Supervisor District 4: Dale Scholl of Royalton.
Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor will also be on the primary ballot.
Early voting begins Friday, June 24, for the Aug. 9 primary election. Early voting begins Sept. 23 for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Candidates for cities, townships and school boards will file Aug. 2 – 16.
