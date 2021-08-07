Austin Strong may seem young, but he’s a seasoned pro when it comes to lawn and landscaping services.
A 2019 graduate of Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS), Strong started to build his business when he was only 13 years old. Now, at 21, he has rebranded as Strong Enterprises, LLC, which encompasses both Strong Lawn and Landscape and Strong Snow Management.
“I started it up myself,” Strong said. “I sometimes have to tell people, ‘No, I didn’t get it handed to me.’ I started when I was 13 and I’ve grown it from there.
“I had some family friends who owned some rental properties that they needed someone to mow,” he said. “I figured it would be a good way to make some extra cash during the summer. I always liked mowing and working outside, so it sort of just kept going from there.”
It also didn’t hurt that he had landscaping experience. In 2011, his parents built a new home and — since his father had landscaping experience — they did all of that work themselves. He said he learned young by helping with that project how to build retaining walls and do basic landscaping work.
As he grew in the profession and learned more, he began to take on bigger and more complicated projects. He also earned more money, which allowed him to invest in his burgeoning business by purchasing new equipment.
Despite his growing proficiency in the trade, he had no idea at the time that one day it would become a career.
“It was probably when I was about 16 — at that time I had a truck and trailer — and a lot of people kept coming up to me and asking if I could do their lawn,” Strong said. “I was up to about 30 yards a week at that point, and I was starting to make some pretty decent money.”
It was still, essentially, a side gig at that point. He was still a student at LFCHS, and he “did a little bit of everything” in terms of work. Along with lawn and landscaping, he also helped out on a friend’s farm and worked for a local garbage and recycling company.
“Now I have about 100 lawn accounts,” he said. “That’s about 16 hours a week, just mowing.”
That isn’t including any special landscaping projects he takes on. He currently has one full-time employee, along with himself, to do most of the work. Part-time employees are sometimes brought on for larger projects.
He also has to enlist the help of some part-time help during the winter.
Not long after getting his lawn and landscaping business off the ground, Strong started receiving interest in his services for snow removal during the winter, as well. He has accumulated the equipment to plow out and spread salt on driveways and parking lots, while he has a skid loader and shovels to take care of sidewalks.
Last winter, Strong said he had about 120 residential and 20 downtown business accounts.
“It’s a lot of headaches,” he admitted about the winter portion of his business. “Snow can come at any time, and everybody wants their driveways cleared by 7 a.m. You just do your best to keep everybody happy.”
As the business has evolved, Strong has also had to learn more about some of the behind-the-scenes aspects of working for himself. He said he has learned a great deal in recent years about working with attorneys to file an LLC, how to apply for small business loans and permits to do landscaping work. The requirements for the latter of those can vary greatly depending on the location of the property, such as if it is on a lakeshore.
At this point, however, there isn’t much he can’t do. He said he offers weekly and bi-weekly lawn cleanup, paves patios, riprap and shoreline rock walls, fall and spring leaf cleanup, black dirt delivery and spreading and more. He also serves a wide area, taking on work in the Little Falls, Royalton, Randall and Cushing areas, and heading north to the areas of Fort Ripley, Brainerd, Baxter and Cross Lake.
It is more than enough to keep him busy.
He said a lot of it comes down to time management. No matter how much work he takes on, however, he relishes the opportunity to work outdoors every day. He also enjoys the fact that he is in a business which allows him the opportunity to see the fruits of his labor.
“I love seeing the changes,” Strong said. “When you mow and trim, or put up a nice retaining wall or something like that, I love the satisfaction of a job well done. In a lot of jobs, you don’t get to see the finished product. We always get to see how the property looks before and after.”
Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Strong at (320) 630-5299, via email at strong lawnllc@gmail.com or on Facebook at “Strong Lawn and Landscaping.”
