A Burtrum woman was injured, Feb. 11, when she was involved in a rollover accident in southwest Morrison County.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Rachael Hartsock, 18, Burtrum, was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
At about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover on 30th Street, just west of Great River Road, about two miles southeast of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township. The Sheriff’s Office reported that Hartsock was traveling east on 30th Street behind another vehicle.
“Hartsock attempted to brake going down a hill and lost control of the vehicle on the icy road,” read the report. “Hartsock’s vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.”
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bowlus First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Cushing man involved in Cass County crash
A Cushing man was one of two people injured in a three-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Highway 64 in Cass County, Feb. 10.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stefan Scott Tucker, 47, Cushing, suffered non-life threatening injuries after being involved in the accident. Another driver, Marshall Douglas Forland, 49, Pequot Lakes, also had non-life threatening injuries. A third driver, Connor James Stanton, 23, St. Louis Park, was not injured.
According to the report, the State Patrol was alerted to a three-vehicle crash at 7:42 a.m., Feb. 10. The report states that a 2013 International Propane Truck, driven by Forland, was southbound on Highway 64 just a couple of miles north of Motley. At the same time, Tucker was northbound on Highway 64 in a 2005 Ford Freestar minivan, with Stanton behind him in a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The report states that, for unspecified reasons, the minivan Tucker was driving crossed the center line and struck the rear dual wheels of the straight truck. As a result, the truck left the roadway to the right, vaulted and landed on its side. This resulted in damage to four vehicles parked in a nearby parking lot after they were struck by debris. Stanton’s pickup truck was struck by one of the tires from the propane truck, which came off during the crash.
Both Tucker and Forland were transported to the Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries. The airbags deployed in Tucker’s vehicle, and all three drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The Highway Patrol listed that it was “unknown” whether or not alcohol played a role in the crash.
The Motley Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Motley woman not injured after three-vehicle accident
A Motley woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured, Feb. 9, in Todd County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Debby Ann Wanner, 60, Motley, was not injured as a result of the crash. However, the driver of the other vehicle, Wayne Morris Hotchkiss, 82, New York Mills, and a passenger, Carolyn Leona Hotchkiss, 79, New York Mills, did sustain non-life threatening injuries.
According to the report, the incident happened just after noon, Feb. 9. A 2006 Dodge Grant Caravan driven by Wanner was headed southbound on Todd County Road 83 — just east of Staples — when it made a right-hand turn onto U.S. Highway 10 and was slowly accelerating.
The report states that the 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Wayne Hotchkiss was westbound on Highway 10. The two vehicles collided just west of the intersection.
Both of the occupants of the Impala were transported to Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples for non-life threatening injuries. The airbag in their vehicle deployed, and all three of the people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts. The State Patrol reported that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
Lakewood Health System Ambulance and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
