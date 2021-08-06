A Little Falls man was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Buffalo man, July 28.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, John Anthony Hanson, 49, Little Falls, was westbound on Interstate 94, east of the Highway 25 exit in Monticello, at about 11:54 p.m. July 28, when he struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway. Hanson was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup.
The pedestrian, identified as William Francis Xavie O’Sullivan, was declared deceased at the scene of the incident. It is unknown why O’Sullivan was in the roadway.
“The crash remains under investigation,” said State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow.
Hanson was not injured, and alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, CentraCare and Life Link assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
