Brian Prokott named 'Friend of the Lions' Jan 13, 2023

The Royalton Lions Club held the annual holiday party, Jan. 7, at the Royalton Legion. The Lions Club presented Brian Prokott with the "2022 Friend of the Lions" award for his partnership with the Lions for the Kids' Ice Fishing Event on Pierz Fish Lake. Prokott and his wife Brenda have been very supportive of the event and let the Lions use their property for the event along with access to the lake. Prokott, left, accepted the award from Royalton Lions President Doug Luepke.
