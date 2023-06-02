A “Breakfast on the Farm” fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Jonas Borntrager home, 25636 285th Ave., Pierz.

The breakfast features pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, rolls, coffee and pies on the side, all served buffet style and all-you-can-eat.

