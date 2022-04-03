MudFest 2022 is likely a go.
The annual Memorial Day weekend event is held outside of Hillman. It is billed as a family-friendly event highlighted by camping, ATV riding and “mudding.” Tuesday, Ralph and Jake Rinkel — who organize the event with their family — presented to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners. The Board will vote on issuing the large event permit at its April 5 meeting.
“Everything is on par for this Memorial Day,” Jake Rinkel said. “We’re not doing anything additionally, new for events or anything like that. (It’s the) same thing as in the past.”
He said he had spoken with Sheriff Shawn Larsen about incidents at recent events. Rinkel said there were a few ATV accidents at the 2021 event. That said, the last two events in 2021 and 2019 went much better than in 2018, when 76 citations for underage drinking were issued among various other unlawful or dangerous incidents.
He said one particular situation in 2021 involved a person who was driving an ATV too fast on the trails and collided with a tree. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he said a lot of people went out and bought new vehicles that they might not have been as familiar with as more seasoned riders.
In hopes of avoiding similar incidents this year, Jake said they are looking to include an area along the outside of the grounds where riders can go above the 10 miles per hour speed limit.
“What me and Ralph came up with, we can allow them to go on the outside of the campgrounds away from everybody, create a little section that’s ribboned off just for somebody to have a little straight, 50-foot channel so if they want to go out there and open it up they could,” he said. “That was just kind of an idea we wanted to try this year and see how that goes.”
He said that area will be monitored by security to prevent any unsafe activity.
To further prevent any issues, he said that area will be shut down at 4 p.m., as the event tends to get busier in the evenings.
“We’d rather have them doing it in a controlled, safe environment than behind something,” Jake said.
One area on this year’s large event permit application he said Larsen was not in favor of was a reduction in numbers from Security Specialists, the company with which organizers contract to monitor the event. Jake felt the decrease could be made due to changes that had been made in previous years, such as checking coolers at the front gate.
“Some of those rules that were implemented years ago was helping with security on the grounds,” Jake said. “Now, looking at security on the grounds, it’s like, maybe we’ll pull some of that manpower away from on the ground things.”
He said, after discussing the matter with Larsen, organizers had put together a new proposal that would bring the amount of security back up to the same level it was at last year.
Larsen relayed to the Board he had stressed his feelings about the ATV incidents that occurred in 2021 to the Rinkels. He said he wanted to keep the number of people allowed at the event — 3,000 — at the same level it was at in previous years.
“I wanted that to be the same, but I wanted a little extra emphasis on ATV safety just because of the three crashes that he explained,” Larsen said.
On March 18, he said he received an email from Jake Rinkel outlining the number of staff and the hours on scene Security Specialists was planning to have at the event. He noticed that the staffing had been reduced from 68 in 2021 to 55 this year. The overall hours were down to 717 from 845 — a 128-hour difference.
They met prior to the meeting with the Board, Tuesday, to further that conversation.
“We agreed to bring those numbers to where we were last year,” Larsen said. “I just need to see that in writing; another email sent to me. If that’s what they’re proposing and they’re going to up those hours and staff, then I would be in agreement.”
County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson said everything else looked good on the Rinkels’ application. The event is planned for Wednesday, May 25 - Monday, May 30. That length was a change made in 2021 to account for the two days prior to the event when event workers and early campers tend to show up. Only 500 people are allowed on the grounds prior to the official start of the event, Friday, May 27.
Robinson said as long as a security agreement is in place prior to the April 5 meeting, she would recommend to the Board that the large event application is approved. Larsen said he was also in agreement with the proposed schedule.
“Ralph and Jake have been great to work with getting insurance, liability insurance,” Robinson said. “I know that it’s a timely thing, but they’ve always met that requirement.”
Larsen noted that the Sheriff’s Office will not have any personnel on site, Wednesday and Thursday. He said that was why he insisted they kept the cap at 500 people, to further reduce the risk of officers being pulled from patrol to handle an incident at MudFest.
Ralph Rinkel said capping the number of people on the grounds for those two days would not be a problem.
Commissioner Randy Winscher commended the Rinkels on how the event has been handled in the past couple of years. In 2021, he warned them that if there were any issues like the ones in 2018, he would not vote to approve the permit again in 2022.
“I’m good with this, as long as you guys agree,” Winscher said. “Based on what I heard out there from last year, you guys are stepping up and taking good care of the safety issues. We understand, especially myself, that sometimes you’ll get that one person and it’s hard to control.”
