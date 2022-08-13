Two new faces appeared on the dais, Monday, at Motley’s city council meeting.
Nikki Bjerga and Mike Schmidt officially took their seats. Bjerga will serve out the remainder of a City Council term vacated by Amy Hutchison, who resigned effective Aug. 1, due to new employment. Schmidt is the interim mayor, filling the rest of former mayor Al Yoder’s term. Yoder resigned, effective July 1, due to moving outside of city limits and no longer being eligible to hold a seat.
Both Bjerga and Schmidt are filling terms that expire Dec. 31. However, both have already filed to run for a full term, which will be voted on in the Nov. 9 general election, and will officially begin in January 2023.
“I’m excited,” Bjerga said. “To be up sitting next to the rest of the council members, I have so much respect for all of them. Attending some of the meetings really got me interested in doing this.”
They took different paths toward joining city government, but both pointed toward a sense of pride in their community and wanting to serve the public as the reason they decided to get involved.
When the Council accepted the resignations of Yoder and Hutchison in June, it put out an open call to anyone interested in filling the positions on an interim basis. In July, the Council accepted the letters of interest from Bjerga and Schmidt and appointed them to their current positions.
Bjerga grew up in Motley, graduated from Staples-Motley High School; as did her two children. She has been a realtor for 17 years and has a great deal of pride in her hometown.
“I saw this position come up and, being a local girl and knowing the community, I wanted to be a part of it,” said Bjerga, a grandmother of three, soon-to-be four.
Schmidt is also no stranger to the community.
He moved to Motley six years ago to work for the Staples-Motley School District. He most recently served as the middle/high school principal at Staples-Motley, and is now employed as the high school principal in the Menahga School District.
He said public service is something that runs in his family, as well as being his career for “decades.” When the interim mayor position opened up, he said he was encouraged to apply by Yoder, as well as Police Chief Jason Borash and Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton; something he described as “humbling.”
Though he works out of town, he does not believe juggling his day job in Menahga and his duties to the citizens of Motley will be difficult.
“I think what is more concerning to me is, whether you talk public service of any kind — volunteering, school board, city councils — I think we’re in an era where people are cautious to do that,” Schmidt said. “It doesn’t make the job any more righteous or any more noble, but there’s just fewer and fewer people that really want to do these positions. For me, it’s second nature.”
For Bjerga, this is her first experience with public service at the governmental level. She does have experience with boards, however, working with various foundations and the Scandia Valley Lions Club.
What drew her to taking up the torch set down by Hutchison was pride in her community. A self-described “small-town girl,” she knows many people within the community and looks to help address any needs or concerns they might have.
“I want the public to know that they can feel comfortable coming to me,” Bjerga said. “I enjoy that. I enjoy talking to people and I’ve attended meetings my whole life, so why not?”
Schmidt has experience working with various members of the city and the Council during his time with the school district. However, he said it was an initiative he took up shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic that likely put him on the radar as a possible replacement for Yoder.
Schmidt was working with a group in California in an effort to secure grants and help make improvements to the city’s skate park in Converse Park.
“I think it was the re-engagement with some grant opportunities that are still in the works with an organization out of California that, maybe, I was just somebody that showed an interest in — let’s do something to improve and make something that we already have better,” he said.
Aside from that, Schmidt describes himself as a “social guy” who likes to talk to people when he is out and about. That, too, made him believe that he would enjoy and do well within the role of interim mayor.
As far as any sort of agenda, both Bjerga and Schmidt said they are essentially starting out with a clean slate. Neither of them have any particular issues they are looking to address right away, but instead want to listen to their neighbors to find out what is on their minds.
At the Council’s July meeting, Bjerga was already appointed to City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden’s new committee tasked with going through and updating the city’s personnel policy. It is those types of assignments she said she wants to tackle at the start.
“I’m still working on reading through the ordinances and getting familiar with all of that,” she said. “I don’t really have an agenda or anything I really want to focus on right away. (I want) to know how this is all ran and see where they need me. I know Darci has put me on one of the committees. I’m excited to do that, too.”
Schmidt, too, said he wants to take the opportunity he has now to learn everything he can and use that knowledge to help his neighbors.
“There’s always two sides to a story,” he said. “I think public service offers up a different kind of patience for all sides. People want answers and you don’t always have those right away. I think, in that time, people also get an opportunity to dig a little bit more on their end, the city a little bit more on their end. All of these things are what guide every community in Minnesota. I want Motley to be special, but not too special. I want to be like everybody else.”
Having previously worked as an adjunct to committees with the Brainerd City Council while employed at the Brainerd School District, Schmidt is confident that his previous experience has him ready to take on the task at hand.
He said is pleased with what has been done with the city since his arrival, six years ago, from aesthetic improvements to maintenance to events such as city-wide cleanup and JuneFest. He hopes to continue that forward progress and be a true servant for the residents of Motley.
“I want people to know that I’m here to serve,” Schmidt said. “They are certainly welcome to contact me via email or via phone. Those concerns — we don’t know everything as public servants, and we look to improve all things that we can get our hands on. I’m available.”
