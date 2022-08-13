Motley City Council

From left: Nikki Bjerga and Mike Schmidt joined Motley City Council Members Pat O'Regan, Steve Johnson and Jace Carlson (not pictured), for their first meeting, Monday, as an interim city council member and interim mayor, respectively.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Two new faces appeared on the dais, Monday, at Motley’s city council meeting.

Nikki Bjerga and Mike Schmidt officially took their seats. Bjerga will serve out the remainder of a City Council term vacated by Amy Hutchison, who resigned effective Aug. 1, due to new employment. Schmidt is the interim mayor, filling the rest of former mayor Al Yoder’s term. Yoder resigned, effective July 1, due to moving outside of city limits and no longer being eligible to hold a seat.

