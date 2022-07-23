A Little Falls business will receive a $100,000 grant to continue to fill a major need within the community.
Monday, the Little Falls City Council approved a $100,000, one-time grant for Big Adventure Child Care Center. The funds will come from the more than $900,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding the city received from the federal government as part of the pandemic relief effort. It will help keep the center — which City Administrator Jon Radermacher said is the only one in Morrison County — open without disruption during a change in ownership.
The grant approval comes as recommended by the Little Falls Economic Development Authority (EDA). It also includes a clause that if the new owner, April Seelen, wishes to sell the business within five years, she must get approval from the City Council.
Seelen has been working with the Minnesota Business Finance Corporation (MBFC), Community Development of Morrison County and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Central Lakes College to secure financing for the purchase. The $100,000 is needed for equity to meet the terms of a sale and financing loan through the Small Business Association (SBA).
“I have worked very closely with Julie Anderholm (of SBDC) on projections,” Seelen wrote in a letter to the Council and the EDA. “Unfortunately, we could not get the business to cash flow even with increasing the rates.”
That, she wrote, was when she was advised to approach Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director Carol Anderson. It was Anderson who suggested asking the city for a $100,000 grant to facilitate the purchase from Amber Struchen, who has owned the business since 2008 — during which Seelen has worked there the entire time.
“I brought this potential grant up to Julie, who re-ran the numbers and was able to make the business cash flow, but still not by much,” Seelen wrote.
Radermacher said Seelen and Struchen had been in conversations on how to make the sale work for a long time. He said it has been a “complicated scenario.”
He told the Council that, effectively, they’re trying to sustain the business of a child care center that serves 75 children and their families without interruption. Radermacher noted that it has been discussed several times during his tenure with the city that an interruption or disruption in child care can place a major burden on families.
He added that, if the center were to close, it could potentially have a big economic impact on the community as a whole.
According to information provided by Seelen, Big Adventures currently employs 16 people and serves 50 families. She wrote in her letter that of the 94 parents served, only 25 work outside of the community. She said that could impact 69 jobs in Little Falls alone.
“These families work in health care, education, manufacturing and government,” Seelen wrote. “We all know these industries need all of the workforce they have, plus some. If the day care closed, I fear those parents would be forced to look for child care in other communities which, in return, means finding jobs in those communities, as well.”
Radermacher added that, due to the nature of the SBA loan Seelen is set to receive, the funding from the city cannot be in the form of a deferred loan, and no repayment clause can be added to the agreement.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked if there was any way they could do it as a forgivable loan.
Radermacher said he broached that idea in his conversations with the MBFC, which administers the SBA loans. He was informed that would not be acceptable from the SBA’s standpoint.
“They said anything that adds an additional loan component with a pledged payback cannot be counted as the equity needed from SBA to complete this financing package,” he said.
He noted that the clause that requires Seelen to get permission from the Council if she wishes to sell the business within five years would help cover the city’s investment. For example, if she was planning to sell it to be used by another child care provider, it would likely be approved. However, the city would have some discretion if she wanted to sell it for a different purpose.
During the public comment portion of the meeting earlier in the night, Struchen also voiced her support for the loan and for Seelen. She noted that child care is “in a crisis” in Little Falls. She was confident that Seelen’s experience and knowledge of the business was proof that she would help keep the center successful
“She has already committed 14 years to this business and job field,” Struchen said. “April is knowledgeable in child care and licensing. During a time when child care availability is in a crisis, April has decided to step up and continue running the center.”
She added that the grant funding, as she understood, was the only way to make the financing package through the SBA work. Struchen said it is crucial to the community that the center continues to run, and said she has and will continue to support Seelen in every way possible.
Mayor Greg Zylka thanked both Seelen and Struchen for their work in not only making the center successful since it opened in 2008, but also for their efforts to keep it going.
“I’d like to thank (Struchen) for the great job and the commitment, and also for sticking with it through this trying time that you had,” Zylka said. “A lot of people would have sold the building and walked away, but Amber stuck with it through the transition, and April’s been very dedicated to this.”
He also said he agreed with Radermacher’s assertion that the center’s closure could have dire consequences on the entire community.
“It is, to me, something that, again, it has economic impact well beyond just the families and kids and the staff at the day care,” Radermacher said. “It goes to all of those employers that are employing those families that are sending their kids there because they need to work. We’ve been working on some of these things for a long time and we haven’t really had too many issues come to us in which we’ve been able to take some action into supporting child care in our community.”
He reiterated that the city does not normally award grants without some sort of contingencies, but this was a “very unique situation” in which there might not be another option.
“April has said many times that she’s in this for the long haul,” Radermacher said. “She totally intends to do this for a long time. Not to say that things couldn’t change. This sets her up for success, sets those families up for a smooth transition to new ownership and makes sure that they have a stable outlet, too. If they didn’t, then they’re likely going to be doing what I would do as a parent of somebody in child care, starting to explore every single one of my options. That jeopardizes her business.”
Radermacher said the financing would make operations fiscally sustainable and facilitate a smooth transfer of ownership. He also said the grant was an excellent use of the city’s ARPA dollars.
He stressed the importance of keeping Big Adventures open, as there is a deficit of child care spots “in the hundreds” in Little Falls alone, which grows even more when considering the county and region at large.
“I really do view this strongly as, first and foremost, an economic development impact,” Radermacher said. “If you can think in terms of being a parent in a working household and you have no other options but child care for you to be able to work, imagine if that wasn’t available to you.”
