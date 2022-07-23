Big Adventures

Big Adventures Child Care Center in northern Little Falls will receive a $100,000 grant from the city ARPA funds to help transition to new ownership.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

A Little Falls business will receive a $100,000 grant to continue to fill a major need within the community.

Monday, the Little Falls City Council approved a $100,000, one-time grant for Big Adventure Child Care Center. The funds will come from the more than $900,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding the city received from the federal government as part of the pandemic relief effort. It will help keep the center — which City Administrator Jon Radermacher said is the only one in Morrison County — open without disruption during a change in ownership.

