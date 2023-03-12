One of the biggest projects Morrison County will undertake in 2023 came in significantly under budget.
Tuesday, County Engineer Tony Hennen and Contegrity Group Construction Manager and Co-Founder Pete Filippi presented the results of their bid letting on a 19,840 square foot addition to the county’s Public Works building to the County Board. In December 2022, the project was estimated to cost $5.236 million. After receiving bids, it is now projected at $4.734 million — a potential savings of $502,370.67.
“Public Works and Contegrity and Widseth have been very busy the last six months or so,” Hennen said. “We’re starting to see some culmination, or some results from what we’ve been after.”
The project became necessary after a May 2022 fire destroyed the previous shop in northwest Little Falls. The demolition of the old building is included in the work contained within the project as a whole.
Bids on the project were due March 2. Filippi said they got a “real good turnout” from contractors, receiving a total of 54 bids on 16 total categories that are part of the overall project. He noted there was a particularly good showing from local contractors. Eight of the 16 categories will be awarded to people who either live or run businesses in Morrison County.
All of the low bids are scheduled to be awarded by the County Board at its next meeting, Tuesday, March 14. Local contractors expected to take part in the project are: Kimman Dirt Diggers; Knife River - North Central; Herzog Roofing; Eagle Construction Company; Central Minnesota Door Service; Full Spectrum Finishing; and Central Minnesota Electronic.
“Overall, I don’t think we could ask for any better bid results,” Hennen said. “A lot of interest; a lot of local contractors, which is fantastic, especially when it’s a Morrison County facility. We want to have local people help build it. It really does make it part of the community, so I’m very happy with those results.”
Filippi agreed. He said, “just for kicks” he tallied up the projected cost if bids were awarded to the second-place bidders on each portion of the project. In that case, he said the gap between the current figure and the December 2022 estimate would shrink to about $150,000.
“We feel very good in where our estimate was at that time and the outreach we have with the aggressiveness of the bidding,” Filippi said. “We were able to pull some savings back.”
There are a couple of additional items that might be able to be included in the project, given that it is so far under budget. They are items that will need to be addressed at some point, but were left out of the initial bidding process as the estimate climbed above $5 million.
One of those items is to replace the rooftop condensing unit over the existing facility, which provides air conditioning for the office area. Though bids have not been taken for that particular piece, Filippi said it would likely cost about $250,000.
Included in the plans for the addition is a brine room for winter road maintenance. However, the equipment to make the brine was not included in the initial bid package, as it is not an immediate need.
The cost of the equipment is estimated to be about $300,000.
“It’s just something that we wanted to bring for potential consideration,” Filippi said. “We just wanted to kind of let you know where the bids came in, where our estimate was and, kind of, where the draft budget is currently sitting.”
Regarding the rooftop condensing unit, Hennen said what is there now is still what was originally installed when the building was constructed. As such, he said it could be reaching the end of its life cycle.
A replacement of the boiler system was included in the initial bid package, so Hennen believed it could be beneficial to tackle the rooftop unit now, too.
“The thought is, we already have a mechanical contractor on site that’s doing the boilers,” he said. “He’s going to be on site, there may be some cost savings to evaluate replacing that at the same time.”
Ultimately, he thought it would be a wise decision to “at least get a little harder quote” on replacing the rooftop unit. Replacing it now would mean all of the systems in the building were the same age and up to date, so they should not be an issue for years to come.
In terms of the brine equipment, Hennen said the county currently gets its brine through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). He said studies show the brine mixture is more efficient than just salt, for example, in treating the roads during the cold winter months.
Since the county is already utilizing brine, Hennen said the newer trucks in the fleet are already equipped to use the mixture. Purchasing the new equipment would allow Morrison County to manufacture its own brine in house, meaning it would no longer be dependent on MnDOT’s supply.
“As MnDOT continues to use brine, they’re eventually not going to be able to help the locals as much,” Hennen said. “What they’re doing is, they’re starting to move almost all to brine.”
He said his initial plan was to budget the purchase of equipment in 2024 or 2025. The bids coming in lower than anticipated presented an opportunity to accelerate the process and get the system up and running sooner.
He would go through the state bid process to purchase the equipment, much like he would to buy a tandem plow truck, for example. So, it would be purchased from a vendor that has a contract with the state.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if there were contingency funds factored into the projected budget. Namely, he wanted to know if the under-budget figure could end up changing quite a bit.
Filippi said the contingency was factored in at $350,000. The reason for that number was, when soil borings were done at the site on the east side of the existing building, they did run into some black soil and a little bit of timber.
The $350,000 should facilitate an unexpected cost for soil correction.
“Right now, the current bid documents have a soil correction taking place from about six to nine feet,” Filippi said. “But, knowing the historic activities that were there years back, with the sawmills and things like that on that side of the river, we just thought, ‘You know what, let’s keep that there.’”
He said once they get past any potential soil issues, he is “pretty confident” that there is going to be more than enough set aside for contingency, unless something major comes along.
“I think Widseth has done a nice job with these drawings, and in the timeframe that they’ve done it, we’ve kind of had a chance to cross paths and vet this thing over,” Filippi said.
If the Board approves the project, he said the next step will be to start issuing contracts. There are two items with long lede times, steel structure and precast concrete. He said those might not be available until July or August.
When the frost is out, the first site work will be removing the existing building, starting the dirt work and getting footings and foundations in place. That should have them ready to move when the long-lede items arrive.
“Last year at this time, that precast would be out about 52 weeks,” Filippi said. “We don’t have that issue, currently, right now. I’m sure we’ll have a little bit of a supply challenge with one or two items here as we move through the process. That’s just been typical as of late.”
Overall, he said the timing of everything compared to last year “has been phenomenal.”
“It’s just really nice to have local contractors doing it,” Hennen said.
