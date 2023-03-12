Matt Filippi and Tony Hennen

Contegrity Group Co-Founder and Construction Manager Pete Filippi, left, and Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen give an update to the County Board, Tuesday, about a proposed project for a new county shop.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

One of the biggest projects Morrison County will undertake in 2023 came in significantly under budget.

Tuesday, County Engineer Tony Hennen and Contegrity Group Construction Manager and Co-Founder Pete Filippi presented the results of their bid letting on a 19,840 square foot addition to the county’s Public Works building to the County Board. In December 2022, the project was estimated to cost $5.236 million. After receiving bids, it is now projected at $4.734 million — a potential savings of $502,370.67.

Load comments