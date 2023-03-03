CSAH 1 project

A map of Morrison County shows the project area of the Highway 1 pavement project, slated for summer 2023. The project area stretches from Highway 1 in Randall, to Bear Road near Lake Alexander.

 Graphic by Morrison County Public Works

Four of the county’s planned 2023 road projects got the green light to move forward, Feb. 21.

In a series of votes, the Board of Commissioners approved $7.847 million worth of work. However, the bids on three of the four projects came in below their estimated cost.

