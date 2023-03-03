Four of the county’s planned 2023 road projects got the green light to move forward, Feb. 21.
In a series of votes, the Board of Commissioners approved $7.847 million worth of work. However, the bids on three of the four projects came in below their estimated cost.
“It’s good to see we’re saving a little money, when the bids are coming in cheaper,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher.
Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen said it has been a busy start to the year for his engineering staff. The first project they sent out for bid was, Jan. 18.
The project, which stretches from County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 1 on the north end of Randall to CSAH 5 near Lake Alexander, will be a full reconstruction of 7.8 miles of roadway. Hennen said there was a lot of interest in the project from contractors, and they received a total of five bids.
Prior to the letting, the county engineer’s estimated cost for CSAH 1 was $2.829 million. The bids they received ranged from $2.831 million — just .03% above the estimate — to $3.7 million.
“Again, this is a federal project; a lot of outside funds coming in,” Hennen said. “About $1.8 million, almost $1.9 million of federal funds that we’re using for this. The rest of those funds are coming in from state aid.”
The low bid was awarded to Anderson Brothers Construction, of Brainerd.
Just a little more than a week later, on Jan. 26, a bid letting took place for a second project — this one a bridge replacement on CSAH 6 near Sobieski.
The engineer’s projected cost to do the job was $1.4 million, and all three of the bids the county received came in below that number. Ultimately, the bid of $1.353 million was awarded to Redstone Construction, of Mora.
The third project will be funded by federal Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) funds. It is a multi-component pavement markings project, which will consist of repainting the fog lines in several areas throughout the county.
“This project, we had three different bidders on this,” Hennen said. “Again, this was a good turnout for this kind of project.”
The engineer’s estimate for the markings was $280,000. The low bid of $230,000 — coming from Warning Lites of Minnesota, out of Minneapolis — was 18% less than that.
Hennen said there is a safety improvement plan in place for the county as a whole. One of the items outlined that will help make local roads safer is enhanced road markings.
“Our multi-component marking, it’s an epoxy marking that shines a little bit brighter, has some thicker beads and has a longer wearing life,” Hennen said.
He noted that this project is separate from the county’s normal maintenance striping, which will be done at a different time.
In mid-February, the county held a bid letting for its paving projects, which are concentrated on County Road 253, County Road 254 and County Road 255, all of which are west of Pierz, and Country Road 47, south of Harding.
Again, Hennen said there was a lot of interest from contractors. He was pleased with the bids that they received.
With an engineer’s estimate of about $3.9 million, the low bid from Anderson Brothers came in at $3.433 million — 13% less than the projected amount.
All of the projects were approved, unanimously, by the Board. It had previously reviewed each of them in depth both at a planning session in January and at the Board’s monthly Public Works meeting, Feb. 3.
“Tony’s always given us that window of time between when this is first presented to the Board for consideration at a planning session or a Public Works planning meeting, then to this time,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. “We’ve had ample weeks of time to ask him questions and clarifications on this. Many of us have taken advantage of that opportunity prior to this board action”
Hennen said they were happy with the bids that came in for all four of the projects, particularly the last of them listed. He added that there are some additional projects — mostly maintenance items — that are still under consideration for 2023. Those will be separate from the large contracts that go out for bid and will mainly be completed by Public Works staff.
Blaine commended Hennen and his staff for working hard during the holiday season to get these projects ready for bid early in the year.
“We also have to recognize the efforts of Tony and his staff to have this work prepped so that we’re on the front end of the construction season for bidding,” he said. “I think that helps us in achieving some very competitive bids out there.”
“I appreciate that,” Hennen said. “Morrison County’s very fortunate to have a fantastic engineering staff. We have a team of engineering techs that, they live and breathe this stuff. They do a fantastic job and care about our county.”
