A joint public improvement project between the city of Little Falls and Morrison County will move forward, despite bids coming in higher than what was anticipated.
Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners voted to accept the bid from R.L. Larson Excavating Inc. of St. Cloud to complete a project on Fourth Street Southeast in Little Falls. That came one day after the Little Falls City Council voted to recommend approval on the project, which will extend from just south of Fourth Avenue Northeast to the Highway 10 overpass.
The low bid from R.L. Larson came in at $4.755 million. It was one of three received for the project, which had an engineer estimate of $3.591 million.
“It is slightly over our engineer’s estimate, but with everything we’ve seen inflation go up,” said Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman. “This is one of the things we see going up, as well.”
Due to supply chain issues and challenges with materials, the city of Little Falls opted to purchase items such as piping and manholes. That cost came in at about $1.8 million.
After adjustments following those purchases, Little Falls’ portion of the project will be about $2.3 million.
Morrison County will cover the remaining $2.4 million, as the project is slated to cost about $6.5 million, all in. The bid price from the contractor is the amount to install those materials purchased by the city and do the remaining work on the project.
“The county picks up a portion of the blacktop, curb,” Kimman said. “There’s a split that they have. We pay a portion of it and they pay a portion of it, as well. All of the underground stuff is ours.”
The county will also cover stormwater costs, as they are considered part of the pavement portion of the project.
Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher added that city staff is looking at different options to cover the $1.8 million spent in materials. Some of it, he said, could come from utility fund revenues. The pipes will be used for both water and sewer.
That money would be captured by increasing base charges on both sides. However, he said that increase would be less than $5 per month for utility customers.
“Between the two funds, if we try to calculate that out based on a per-meter, per- month base charge, which is what we try to apply to capital projects like this, we’re really only looking at a total more — a fixed charge of under $5 per month more to pay for that,” Radermacher said.
Tuesday, Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen told the Board of Commissioners that, prior to the city purchasing materials, the engineer’s estimate was about $5.4 million. The final $3.591 million projection was after it was adjusted.
“With the adjusted estimate, our low bidder came in at 32% over our engineer’s estimate which, initially, we were a little hesitant about,” Hennen said. “Speaking with ... Kimman, he reviewed them thoroughly and I reviewed them thoroughly. He ultimately decided to recommend to his Council to award the bid.”
Of the $2.4 million county portion, about $1.5 million of that will be covered by funds it received from a state block grant. As the project progresses, if there are overruns, the entity responsible for that portion of the contract will cover that cost.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked if the project was made more expensive by the fact it had to be completed a couple of blocks at a time. Hennen said that is one way in which county and city projects often differ. Counties are often dealing with rural highways, so there are no underground utilities to worry about. As such, they can just start in a certain spot and go.
“When you start including utilities inside a city, you have to phase it,” Hennen said. “That way everyone continues to still have services to water, sewer, items like that.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if someone from the city or county would contact residents to let them know when work was going to be happening on their block. Hennen said that was the case. Any time the city has to temporarily shut off utilities, for example, residents will be notified at least 48 - 72 hours in advance.
“If you had a crystal ball in front of you, the completion date of this project would be sometime before the end of 2023?” asked Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “I’m not putting words in your mouth. I’m asking the question.”
The project is slated to begin sometime in the late summer or early fall this year.
Hennen said there are a lot of variables with a project like this, in terms of how long it will take. One of those is the weather. For example, he said if there is a later onset to winter they can “complete a lot of construction.”
Another variable is materials. The fact Little Falls already bought some needed items helps, but there are still a lot of structures involving stormwater that need to be purchased.
“Obviously, if we can’t get ahold of those materials, we have to wait until we can do that,” Hennen said. “I’m not going to open up a road and have to re-open it five or six times or something like that.”
With good weather, he said he expected the project would be completed sometime in the early to mid summer of 2023.
“It’s something that we, I think, need to do, just because it’s one of our main trunk lines going south, which would ultimately serve southeast as well as any expansion that may occur in the future,” Kimman said.
