A Bertha woman sustained non-life threatening injuries when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash just south of Motley, Monday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Peggy Ann Becker, 62, Bertha, was northbound on U.S. Highway 10 in a 2019 Chevrolet Trax at about 6:29 a.m. Monday. As she approached the intersection with Azalea Road, about two miles south of Motley, a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Troy Jason Peterson, 50, Laurel Hill, Florida, was traveling westbound. Becker’s Trax broadsided the pickup as it used Azalea Road to cross the northbound lane of Highway 10.
Becker was transported to Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol. Peterson was not injured.
The report from the state patrol indicated that fog and speeds too fast for the weather conditions factored into the collision. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident. The airbags deployed in Becker’s vehicle, but not in the pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.