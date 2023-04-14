A Bowlus man accused of stealing more than $260,000 from the Bowlus Fire Relief Association over the course of 11 years had his first appearance in Morrison County District Court, Monday.
Arnold Gregory Benusa, 74, Bowlus, was charged with one count of felony theft by swindle, property valued at more than $35,000. Prior to the appearance, he was officially booked into Morrison County Jail and released.
If convicted, Benusa faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.
Benusa held the charitable gambling license for the Bowlus Fire Relief Association and acted as its gambling manager since May 1, 2010. The charge was a result of an investigation by the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Safety, which began in October 2022.
According to the complaint, a review of the organization’s bank statements shows that there was in excess of $260,000 unaccounted for over the past 11 years, $75,000 of that went missing just within the last three years.
Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle is scheduled to represent the prosecution in the case. Benusa’s defense will be led by William J. Mauzy of Mauzy Law Office in Minneapolis.
The date and nature of Benusa’s next court appearance has not been announced.
