Arnold Benusa

Arnold Gregory Benusa

 Morrison County Jail

A Bowlus man accused of stealing more than $260,000 from the Bowlus Fire Relief Association over the course of 11 years had his first appearance in Morrison County District Court, Monday.

Arnold Gregory Benusa, 74, Bowlus, was charged with one count of felony theft by swindle, property valued at more than $35,000. Prior to the appearance, he was officially booked into Morrison County Jail and released.

