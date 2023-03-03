A Bowlus man has been charged with stealing more than $260,000 from a Morrison County nonprofit.
Arnold Gregory Benusa, 74, Bowlus, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of theft by swindle. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, in October 2022, a special agent with the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a referral from the Minnesota Gambling Control Board, which alleged a possible theft occurred involving the Bowlus Fire Department Charitable Gambling funds.
The Bowlus Fire Department Relief Association is a nonprofit agency licensed to conduct charitable gambling. The gambling manager for the organization was listed as Benusa, who held the license for the Department since May 1, 2010.
According to the complaint, the referral from the Gambling Control Board stated that members of the fire department had discovered missing money. An investigator with the agency spoke with one of the individuals from the Bowlus FD who discovered the theft. That person allegedly told him that Benusa was the gambling manager.
The complaint states that members of the fire department “frequently requested access” to the bank documents. However, Benusa always delayed or refused to provide them.
On Oct. 12, 2022, the individual from the fire department along with several other members were finally able to get copies of the bank statements, checks and other financial documents for the Bowlus Fire Department, according to the report.
During a review of bank records, they noted that there were missing deposits. There was also allegedly a trend showing the deposit slips were completed correctly, but only a portion of the money was deposited. According to the report, the remaining cash was written on a check to the city of Bowlus.
The report states that the endorsement stamp used on certain checks to the city was “altered and not consistent with other stamped checks.” Bowlus city employees confirmed that the city did not receive funds to any of their accounts on the checks with the altered endorsement.
According to the complaint, a review of the organization’s bank statements shows that there was in excess of $260,000 unaccounted for over the past 11 years, $75,000 of that went missing just within the last three years.
The investigator spoke to several witnesses, who allegedly confirmed having conversations with Benusa in which he admitted to taking large amounts of cash, and also purchasing items for his personal use.
On Oct. 27, 2022, the investigator executed a search warrant at Benusa’s residence. He allegedly located items used to cash fraudulent checks written on the gambling account, bank records for Benusa’s personal bank account and approximately $30,000. The cash was located in two places around the house.
According to the complaint, the cash was separated into individual envelopes and stated “dollar amounts and had ‘taken on’ dates.” On the envelopes, the report notes that there was a notation, “FD $.”
Benusa is scheduled to appear in Morrison County District Court for a first appearance at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.