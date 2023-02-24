Drones

4-H’er Henry Gramke, left, (AKA Salt) learned to fly a drone with the help of Benton County 4-H adult volunteer Eric Zintek (AKA Specs), at the 4-H Drone Camp.

 Submitted photo

Benton County 4-H was able to host its own drone camp Feb. 4, thanks to a Helping Hands Grant from the University of Minnesota and Rice Sportsman Club’s donation.

The county was also able to purchase drones, virtual reality goggles, transmitters, simulator licenses, PVC pipe for building courses and a complete soldering kit to teach youth soldering techniques.

