Benton County 4-H was able to host its own drone camp Feb. 4, thanks to a Helping Hands Grant from the University of Minnesota and Rice Sportsman Club’s donation.
The county was also able to purchase drones, virtual reality goggles, transmitters, simulator licenses, PVC pipe for building courses and a complete soldering kit to teach youth soldering techniques.
Each of the participants started the day by choosing their own pilot call sign, which was unique to them. The participants spent the day building courses to fly drones through, learning how to fly a drone in a simulator, practiced flying a drone and hearing about different careers they can explore with drones.
“The sky is the limit when it comes to all of the jobs that you can do with drones,” said Todd Holland (AKA Call Sign Maverick) GIS/ERP systems specialist at CentraSota. “I work specifically in agriculture, collecting data to assist farmers in improving the yield in their crops.”
All of the participants spent significant time on the simulator to learn how to fly.
“It took many tries and crashes on the simulator,” said Brayden Zintek, (AKA Call Sign, Mr. Guy) a sixth grader from Foley. “But it was worth it to learn how to fly a drone.”
After spending time on the simulator, participants took their chance to fly a drone. The youth found out quickly how difficult it was and to make small adjustments when they were using the transmitter.
“I had fun learning new things about drones and all of the different opportunities with drones,” said 4-H’er Emma Kashmitter, (AKA Call Sign Beef Sticks), a sixth grader from Sauk Rapids. “I really enjoyed soldering and making my very own game.”
Each of the participants had a chance to learn to solder and assemble their own handheld “snake” game.
“Learning to solder was fun,” said Ben Zintek, (AKA Call Sign, Ghost) an eighth grader from Foley. “Building my own video game was the best.”
The design was designed by 4-H adult volunteer Hans Mersinger (AKA Call Sign, Potter).
The youth kept busy practicing on the simulator, flying drones and playing their own games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.