During the Benton County 4-H Leader’s Council meeting the ambassadors hosted a lesson on positive mental health. They had their volunteers do appreciation ponchos where they wrote what they appreciated about one another on the back of their ponchos. Pictured are (from left): 4-H’er Kayden Vannurden and 4-H Volunteers Shannon Nelson, Cindy Achen, Cindy Vannurden and Ken Bemboom.
On Sunday, March 26, the Benton County 4-H Ambassadors hosted an eventful evening for their 4-H adult volunteers and leaders in Foley.
The 4-H Ambassadors helped lead a mental health lesson on positivity and how you can use a simple 3-by3-inch Post It notes with a few nice words to brighten someone’s day. The Ambassadors also had the adults make appreciation ponchos.
The adults and youth walked around the room writing what they appreciated about one another on the back of their ponchos.
“It’s important not just for the kids to know and understand the importance of having positive reminders, it’s also good for the adults and leaders to know their self-worth and they can make a impact on someone else’s day,” said 4-H Ambassador Morgan Molitor, senior from Sauk Rapids. “It was cool to see the adults doing the appreciation ponchos, because even adults should realize how much they are appreciated.”
After the large group spent time signing each other’s ponchos, there was a pause to take time to read what others had written.
Next, the 4-H Ambassadors hosted a “Mystery Meal” with the theme “All In a Days Work.” The volunteers felt appreciated as the ambassadors prepared and served them dinner. They just didn’t serve the meal in a “normal” way considering no one knew exactly what they were going to be served.
As the volunteers chose the items for each course, they had no idea what they were ordering.
“The mystery meal is one of my favorite Leader’s Council meetings,” said 4-H Adult Volunteer Laura Brenny “You never know what fun ideas that the ambassadors will come up with or the interesting ways you can enjoy your meal.”
Brenny didn’t have utensils to eat her ice cream, so she had to get creative. The other volunteers kept smiles on their faces as they struggled to eat ice cream or noodles without any utensils.
“The evening was filled with much fun, and I enjoyed seeing the reactions on the 4-H ambassador servers faces as they waited on the tables were priceless as everyone was having so much fun.,” said new 4-H parent Jacob Ethen. “It was a great first impression and good memory for our first leadership meeting since we are new to the local 4-H group and their families. The poncho activity I felt was very fitting for today, encouraging us to see the good in others and in sharing with them what gifts we see in them.”
