During the Benton County 4-H Leader’s Council meeting the ambassadors hosted a lesson on positive mental health. They had their volunteers do appreciation ponchos where they wrote what they appreciated about one another on the back of their ponchos. Pictured are (from left): 4-H’er Kayden Vannurden and 4-H Volunteers Shannon Nelson, Cindy Achen, Cindy Vannurden and Ken Bemboom.

On Sunday, March 26, the Benton County 4-H Ambassadors hosted an eventful evening for their 4-H adult volunteers and leaders in Foley.

The 4-H Ambassadors helped lead a mental health lesson on positivity and how you can use a simple 3-by3-inch Post It notes with a few nice words to brighten someone’s day. The Ambassadors also had the adults make appreciation ponchos.

