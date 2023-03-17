University of Minnesota Extension, along with Minnesota Beef Council, will host an online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training opportunity Tuesday, March 21, from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CT.
Producers attending the free training will receive their three-year BQA certification.
In recent years, cattlemen and women have been asked to complete the BQA program in order to market their cattle to certain processors. However, BQA certification is still voluntary. A BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors who have chosen to extend their own quality assurance protocol requirements to the cattlemen who are part of their supply chain. When a producer does not have a current BQA certification the resulting consequence is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements.
The upcoming online BQA trainings that will be offered for spring include:
• In person viewing party: Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in Jordan, Minnesota at the Scott County Extension Office, at 7151 190th St. W., Jordan, Minnesota.
Attendees who’d like to join online via Zoom must preregister online at: z.umn.edu/BQAMarch21. Participants will not be able to access the Zoom meeting room without preregistering and receiving the secure Zoom link emailed to them from Extension staff.
Those who would like to attend the in-person viewing party, are asked to call Colleen Carlson at the Scott County Extension Office at (507) 521-3640.
Only one person from each operation is required to be certified to ensure the entire operation follows the BQA standards. However, everyone who handles and manages the operation’s cattle is encouraged to become BQA certified. Families are able to view the training on the same computer/mobile device, and all viewers will receive credit for certification if preregistered. Participants only need to attend one of the training options to complete BQA certification.
Anyone can complete the online BQA training at www.bqa.org at any time.
As more training sessions are scheduled, they will be added to this page so that you can see a complete list of options, both online (webinar) and in person locations.
Those with questions about accessing the in-person or online BQA training sessions, or who have questions regarding their BQA status expiration, can contact Brenda Miller at: nels4220@umn.edu or (320) 533-4655.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.