University of Minnesota Extension, along with Minnesota Beef Council, will host an online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training opportunity Tuesday, April 25, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST. Producers attending the free training will receive their three-year BQA certification.

In recent years, cattlemen and women have been asked to complete the BQA program in order to market their cattle to certain processors. However, BQA certification is still voluntary. A BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors who have chosen to extend their own quality assurance protocol requirements to the cattlemen who are part of their supply chain. When a producer does not have a current BQA certification, the resulting consequence is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements.

