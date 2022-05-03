The names of both the suspects and officers affected by an officer-involved shooting, April 28, in Bowlus, have been identified.
Charles Francis Bangs, 59, Fergus Falls, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Michael Gene Johnson, 51, Fergus Falls, was injured by gunfire during the incident, but has since been released from the hospital and taken into custody.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) also identified the two law enforcement officials who fired their weapons during the incident, Monday. Both have been placed on standard administrative leave.
Minnesota State Trooper Megan Boser, a four-year veteran of the State Patrol, fired her department handgun. Deputy Dale Haberer of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office also fired his department handgun. Haberer has been with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, and is also a member of the West Central Drug Task Force.
According to the BCA, the West Central Drug Task Force was attempting to locate Bangs as part of a narcotics investigation. At about 3 p.m. April 28, a Minnesota State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Bangs in Mille Lacs County. There were three passengers in the vehicle, including Johnson and Bryant Allen Guida, 32, Moorhead.
According to the report, at one point during the traffic stop, the trooper asked Johnson to exit the vehicle.
“He refused, pushed the trooper by reaching out of an open car door and a scuffle ensued,” according to a written statement from the BCA.
Bangs then drove away, which started a pursuit with a Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputy who had also responded to the scene. During the chase, a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was allegedly thrown from the vehicle. It was recovered by a Mille Lacs County deputy and has been submitted for further testing.
The pursuit ended when Bangs’ vehicle left the area.
At about 6 p.m. April 28, law enforcement located Bangs’ vehicle near Bowlus. When officers attempted to make contact, he again fled in the vehicle with two passengers — identified as Johnson and Guida, according to the BCA.
“Officers were able to stop the vehicle,” read the statement. “At one point, two officers discharged their firearms, striking Bangs and Johnson. Bangs died at the scene. Johnson was transported for treatment.”
Johnson and Guida were both arrested and taken into custody in the Mille Lacs County Jail. Johnson is being held pending charges related to the earlier traffic stop, while Guida also faces a charge related to an earlier incident.
The BCA recovered a handgun from the scene of the incident near Bowlus. Boser was wearing a body camera and had a working squad car camera, both of which captured portions of the incident.
“The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office requested that the BCA investigate the incident,” according to the BCA. “Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.