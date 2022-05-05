A man wanted on multiple felony charges in Morrison County who was shot and killed by law enforcement, April 20, in Chisholm, has been identified.
According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, the man who died of “multiple gunshot wounds,” was identified as Michael David Johnson, 38, Chisholm.
The details of the felony probable cause for arrest cannot be released under Minnesota State Statute, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to the suspect, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) also identified the three officers who discharged their weapons during the incident. All are on standard administrative leave.
Deputies Cody Dillinger and Gavin Nichols of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, along with Officer Nick Grivna of the Virginia Police Department, all fired their department handguns. Dillinger is a five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Nichols has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for six years, and fired only non-lethal foam impact rounds.
Grivna fired his handgun, and has been with the Virginia Police Department for eight years.
Johnson was being sought by law enforcement personnel on multiple felony charges out of Morrison County. At about 7:15 a.m., a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy located Johnson’s vehicle outside of his home in Chisholm.
About a half an hour later, law enforcement from several departments responded and attempted to take Johnson into custody. According to the BCA, Johnson came out of the house with knives in his hands.
“Officers fired less lethal rounds first, then lethal rounds, striking Johnson,” read a statement by the BCA.
Johnson died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were hurt.
The report states that BCA crime scene personnel recovered a pair of knives near Johnson’s body. The incident was captured by officers’ body-worn cameras and squad car video recorders.
Once the BCA completes its investigation, it will present its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.
