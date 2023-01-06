Becca Ruegemer, left, and Chuck Zwilling, were awarded a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, courtesy of Brenda Stangl, to use toward the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza (I.C.E.) event, raising funds for hungry kids.
Local farmer, Brenda Stangl recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Pay It Forward Foundation. They will use the funds for the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza (I.C.E. Fest) event raising funds for hungry kids.
“This grant is huge for our organization and in helping feed hungry kids. All of our funds come from donations and sponsorships so to be granted this funding will go such a long ways in helping more kids through the local Flyer Pride Pack (a weekend food backpack program) and Kare Kloset (a resource for students that don’t have their basic needs met at home,” said Becca Ruegemer, Pay It Forward Foundation director.
In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.
For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs.
Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.
“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.
“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition and STEM and ag education.”
Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.Americasfarmers.com.
Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.