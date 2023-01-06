Donation

Becca Ruegemer, left, and Chuck Zwilling, were awarded a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, courtesy of Brenda Stangl, to use toward the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza (I.C.E.) event, raising funds for hungry kids.

 Submitted photo

Local farmer, Brenda Stangl recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Pay It Forward Foundation. They will use the funds for the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza (I.C.E. Fest) event raising funds for hungry kids.

“This grant is huge for our organization and in helping feed hungry kids. All of our funds come from donations and sponsorships so to be granted this funding will go such a long ways in helping more kids through the local Flyer Pride Pack (a weekend food backpack program) and Kare Kloset (a resource for students that don’t have their basic needs met at home,” said Becca Ruegemer, Pay It Forward Foundation director.

Load comments