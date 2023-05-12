Avery Zimmerman

Avery Zimmerman

Little Falls Community High School announced that Avery Zimmermann has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for May. She is the daughter of Andy and Ann Marie Zimmermann.

In addition to her academic success as highlighted by her constant presence on the honor roll and two-year membership in the Little Falls Honor Society, Zimmermann’s dedication to the fine arts is impressive. Speech has been a priority of Zimmermann since her freshman year. She has found much success in the activity and was named an honor finalist as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Load comments