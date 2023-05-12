Little Falls Community High School announced that Avery Zimmermann has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for May. She is the daughter of Andy and Ann Marie Zimmermann.
In addition to her academic success as highlighted by her constant presence on the honor roll and two-year membership in the Little Falls Honor Society, Zimmermann’s dedication to the fine arts is impressive. Speech has been a priority of Zimmermann since her freshman year. She has found much success in the activity and was named an honor finalist as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Additionally, participating in the one-act play and the fall play have been favorites of Zimmermann. She takes great pride in being One Act Play Granite Ridge Champions and Subsection Champions multiple times as a Flyer. Concert band and Wind Symphony round out Zimmermann’s resume.
Volunteer activities of Zimmermann include helping at the annual church bazaar, playing instruments during her church Christmas pageant, and donating her time at the Northern Lakes Dog Rescue.
“It is an honor to help recognize Avery Zimmerman for Student of the Month. She is among the most deserving students to receive this award,” said Andy Ward, LFCHS science instructor. “During her time at the high school, I have had the pleasure of having Avery as both a student and a teacher’s assistant. With a seemingly perpetual smile on her face and an infectious enthusiastic attitude, Avery brings positivity to any situation. She is up to any challenge, has the innate ability to fuse fun with learning, and can be relied on to always put forth maximum effort. She handles herself and her affairs in a confident and calm manner. This young lady is a poster child for what a quality role model looks like. I have really enjoyed getting to know Avery. Listening to her tell her bear-hunting stories is always entertaining, and I am anxious to hear her discuss her chemistry teaching experiences in the future. Avery is one reason I love my job.”
When Zimmermann isn’t busy with school or extracurricular activities, she enjoys participating in community theatre, traveling and going to her cabin with her family.
Zimmermann’s future plans are to attend Bemidji State University to major in chemistry. She hopes to become a high school chemistry teacher at a school where she can also be the speech coach and director of the school plays.
