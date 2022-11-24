Royalton High School announced that Ava Schoenrock was selected as Student of the Month for October. She is the daughter of Jeff and Amy.
When looking at how she has gotten to where she is today, Schoenrock believes her family has had a big part in that.
“I have a relatively big family with my three sisters and parents, and I feel that they are the reason I am where I am today. My parents have always been my biggest role models, always supporting me in everything I do,” she said.
“Having my dad as a teacher, parent and coach, has had its ups and downs, but the positives have always outweighed the negatives. I have also always looked up to my older sister, Autumn, because she, along with my parents, encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone and join new activities. Having her by my side when I am scared to try new things, makes me feel like anything is possible,” Schoenrock said.
Schoenrock said her favorite class has been biology.
“This class was the first time I enjoyed learning about science, and I have loved learning about biology ever since. I have even considered studying biology in college,” she said.
At Royalton High School, Schoenrock is involved with a number of different activities that keep her very busy, including basketball, Knowledge Bowl, YES Club, Student Council, Minnesota Honor Society, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
“I started playing basketball in elementary school and have loved it ever since. My favorite part of basketball is the rush you get after making a basket and the feeling of being a part of a team,” she said.
Outside of school, Schoenrock enjoys camping, fishing and being a part of her church’s Youth Group.
“As much as I love sitting inside watching movies and reading books, I also spend a lot of time outdoors camping and fishing with my family. Additionally, I enjoy being a part of youth group because I get to spend time each week playing games while deepening my faith alongside many of my friends,” she said.
Schoenrock’s favorite high school memory came last year during the basketball season, when she played alongside her three sisters.
“My sisters and I were all born within five years, so we are relatively close in age but we never expected to all be on the court at the same time, since my youngest sister would only be in seventh grade when my older sister was a senior. However, we did get the chance to play together if only for a few minutes, and even if I don’t get along with them all the time, it was pretty amazing having us all out there together,” she said.
As for next year, she had an idea but is still deciding what she wants to do. She hopes to attend a four-year college, but hasn’t decided where she will go and what she eventually wants to do for a living.
“I have considered studying biology and even animal science which are both topics I am interested in learning more about,” she said.
Schoenrock’s advice to high school freshmen is: “I know everyone says this, but enjoy it while it lasts because these next four years of high school will be over before you know it. I found that the best way to truly enjoy high school was by joining a variety of clubs and activities. Even though it is scary and might be out of your comfort zone, you will make so many friendships and memories. Not to mention, being a part of multiple clubs makes you look better on college applications.”
