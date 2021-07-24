The city of Little Falls received a clean financial audit for 2020.
Jon Archer of Schlenner Wenner & Co. presented the 2020 audit report to the Little Falls City Council Monday, during a work session preceding its regular meeting. For the second straight year, the audit was conducted remotely due to COVID-19. Despite the challenges of not being physically present at City Hall, Archer said the audit process went well. He expects his company will employ a hybrid model of the process moving forward.
“Things went well,” Archer said. “We had a good working relationship with the city’s staff, management team; and we didn’t notice any unusual transactions as we went through our audit process.”
Archer showed a snapshot of the city’s general fund at the end of 2020 versus 2019. In 2020, the city had finished with a spend down of $26,000 from what it had budgeted. Both revenues and expenditures came in below what the city had budgeted. The overall fund balance was $1.7 million at the end of 2020.
Like most cities its size, according to Archer, a majority of Little Falls’ revenue comes from property taxes and intergovernmental revenues — such as Local Government Aid (LGA). They account for 43% and 50% of the city’s revenue, respectively.
“If we look at your budgeting, your revenue budgeting, revenue is very close to budget in both property taxes and intergovernmental aid, which is a good thing because, like I said, that’s the bulk of your collections,” Archer said.
In terms of general government expenditures from the general fund, the city budgeted for $1.12 million and spent $1.1 million. Archer pointed out that public safety expenditures came in below budget, but that was a little misleading. He said about $100,000 of the city’s CARES Act funding was shifted to public safety.
When that money is accounted for, the city was slightly above its budgeted spending on public safety.
The cash balance from the general fund, which Archer said has remained steady over the past three years, ended 2020 at $1.77 million — up about 4.5% from 2019. This includes cash and investments.
In terms of enterprise funds, Archer said some “nominal rate changes” didn’t have a large effect on the water fund. The revenue for that fund came in at $1.65 million, an increase in net position of $300,000 over 2019.
“Expenditures are up a little bit from last year, mostly related to wages and some repair and maintenance costs,” he said. “Your ending net position’s $9.6 million which really, that number represents the value of your infrastructure more than anything.”
The fund with the most activity was for wastewater, due in large part to construction of the new plant. Most of that, however, was covered by Public Facilities Authority (PFA) dollars from the improvement fund.
Including what was transferred from the improvement fund, there was $4.6 million in costs captured by the wastewater fund. Archer said if the activity related to the construction is stripped away, the fund ended with a net position of $408,000 over 2019.
The golf course fund came in above budget in 2020, something Archer said hasn’t happened in “quite a long time.” This, however, includes a $75,000 transfer. That number is usually $55,000, and Archer said without the extra $20,000, the fund came close to breaking even.
“Which is still an improvement from what I’ve seen in the past, as well,” Archer said. “A lot more activity going through the golf course this year, primarily related to greens fees and sales of that nature.”
He said the city’s total assets also saw a large increase in 2020. This was driven by the wastewater infrastructure improvements.
“(Your) cash balance is also a lot stronger in 2020 versus 2019,” Archer said.
In terms of internal controls, he said there were no major problems to report. He did say Schlenner Wenner & Co. is reporting a lack of segregation of duties within the city’s accounting process. He said that is common among cities the size of Little Falls — and even larger.
The audit also looks at the city’s compliance with Minnesota statutes. This pertains mainly to contracting and bidding processes.
“Are you getting quotes?” Archer said. “Are you getting bids when you’re supposed to be doing that? We’re looking at things like, if you have enough collateral pledged on your bank accounts, if you have conflicts of interest within the city, and a variety of other things related to TIF districts, and other miscellaneous type items. No legal compliance findings this year, so everything checked out really good.”
The city also received a clean audit of its use of federal funds. In 2020, that included PFA and CARES Act money.
Archer said, when looking at the city’s debt over the last five years, it passed a peak in 2020 where there is now more debt in the business-type funds than in the general fund.
“Which is actually not an unusual thing to see with cities, mostly because the cost of infrastructure replacements is so high,” Archer said. “We typically do see higher debt in the enterprise funds than we do in the governmental funds.”
