Motley received a clean audit for 2021.
Schlenner Wenner & Co. CPA Jon Archer presented the findings of the 2021 audit to the Motley City Council, Monday. He said, based on his firm’s findings, they were giving an unmodified, or clean, opinion.
“That’s on what we call the regulatory basis of accounting,” he said. “It’s the basis of accounting that the State Auditor has prescribed for cities of your size. That’s the opinion that you want to get.”
To get to those findings, Archer said Schlenner Wenner & Co. goes through a detailed examination of the city’s transactions throughout the course of the year, asks a lot of questions of city staff members — particularly Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski — and goes through analytical procedures on the city’s financial statements. All of that, he said, helps auditors determine whether or not the city’s numbers are correct.
For the second year in a row, COVID-19 threw a wrench into the usual audit process. Archer said they originally planned to conduct the audit entirely in person, but a spike in cases early in 2022 caused them to “pull the plug” at the last minute and go through the process remotely again this year.
“You all did a great job of adapting, especially with not a whole lot of notice on that,” Archer said. “I know it’s a lot more work to do an audit remotely. The process went really well. The problem with a remote audit is, things do tend to drag out a little bit.”
Along with having a good relationship with the city’s management team, Archer said they did not find any unusual transactions this year and were generally happy with the results.
He added that, in terms of compliance with Minnesota statutes, they also had no findings.
“The back story there is that the State Auditor has published certain criteria that they want us to look at every year related to a pretty broad variety,” Archer said. “Things like contracting and bidding, if you have enough collateral on your bank accounts; we look at conflicts of interest, we look at your public meetings. Talking about closed meetings, we look to make sure you’re doing things like that correct, as well. No findings at all.”
Financially, the city ended the year in better shape than was anticipated when it went through the budgeting process in December 2020.
Archer said Schlenner Wenner & Co. looks at the year-end balances in 2020 and 2021, while using the 2021 budget as a benchmark. Looking at the budget, overall the city came in with revenues “significantly higher” than what was budgeted, according to Archer. Expenditures came in below what was budgeted, as well.
In all, the city finished with general fund revenues of $466,000, compared to expenditures of $459,000.
“Overall, you had planned for a spend down of your fund balance of a little over $21,000,” Archer said. “You actually increased your fund balance in the general fund by $47,979. Your fund balance at the end of the year in the general fund is $877,000.”
Going into further detail, like most cities, Archer said Motley’s two primary revenue streams are property taxes and state aid. In 2021, the city budgeted for $202,844 in revenue from property taxes and ended up taking in $214,030. In state aid, the city received $202,517 compared to a budgeted amount of $194,499.
Archer said, specifically, the latter was bolstered by aid coming in higher than expected for police and fire.
In terms of expenditures, the city’s spending is highly concentrated in general government activities, public safety and public works. All three of those categories saw Motley spending less in 2021 than what was anticipated when the budget was set.
For general government, the city budgeted $175,805 in expenditures and spent just $157,482. Spending on public safety ended up totaling $186,761 compared to a budgeted amount of $195,895. Public works was budgeted for expenditures of $197,740 and finished the year at $190,657.
“Looking at a little more detail, general government, what we’re seeing is a decrease in wages compared to budget,” Archer said. “Also, some attorney fees and professional fees came in a below budget. Public safety is a similar story. We’re seeing fewer wages compared to budget, and (in) public works there’s been some savings related to some repairs and maintenance that you had maybe planned on and budgeted for.”
In terms of cash in the general fund, Archer said the city increased that amount by about $47,000 and ended the year at around $884,000.
Other funds also performed well in 2021. The city had budgeted for a spend down of about $20,000 in the fire fund, according to Archer. It ended the year spending down only $10,529. The fund ended the year with a balance of $103,661.
The non-major governmental fund is several smaller funds combined together. These include all debt service funds and special revenue funds. For example, the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) the city received from the federal government would fall under this category.
Cumulatively, this category finished with an increased fund balance of $197,545. It finished with a total fund balance of $1.617 million.
“If we were to look at the detail here, you would see all of these funds have positive fund balances at the end of the year,” Archer said. “No concern with any of these funds.”
The city’s water fund ended with an overall net position increase of $40,881, with revenues coming in nearly $46,000 higher than in 2020. Archer said increases in consumption and a change in the overall rate structure contributed to this growth.
The sewer fund ended with a net position increase of $72,060, as revenues came in just below $400,000.
“Overall, I was pretty happy with how the numbers came in for the year,” Archer said. “The audit went pretty well.”
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved a request from Motley Area Historical Society Treasurer Sherry Frisk to display historical photos at City Hall;
• Approved a variance request from David Henning, as it was recommended by Planning and Zoning, with a 2-1 vote. Council members Amy Hutchison and Pat O’Regan voted in favor, with Steve Johnson opposed;
• Approved a request from Fire Chief Brad Olson to purchase a fire hose tester. The purchase from Ultimate Safety Concepts includes all needed attachments and shipping costs;
• Heard a report from Olson that the hiring committee will continue its search to fill two open firefighter positions on the Fire Department;
• Heard from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton that a water main leak which had been causing problems since December 2021 had been fixed. City crews plan to flush fire hydrants as soon as weather allows;
• Heard from Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski that a hiring committee tasked with finding his replacement after he put in his resignation last month planned to interview candidates, Tuesday. The City Council planned to hold a special meeting, Friday, to hire a new clerk/treasurer.
Council Member Amy Hutchison said the city received 13 applicants;
• Approved a request from Bob Koenig to host spring firearm safety classes at City Hall;
• Approved a fireworks permit for the Motley Lions Club to put on a display at JuneFest, scheduled for June 18; and
• Tabled a decision on whether or not to add $500 to two existing $500 scholarships available to Motley residents using funds from the city’s portion of state gambling revenues.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Motley City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.