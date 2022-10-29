Karen Athman and Auri Karst received special recognition from Morrison County, Tuesday.
Both employees in the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, they were presented with Certificates of Appreciation for going “above and beyond” within the scope of their jobs. Athman is a child and teen check up coordinator and Karst is an office support specialist.
“This morning, what brings up these two individuals, again, embodies our values and our imperatives,” said County Administrator Matt LeBlanc. “And, I keep saying it almost each time, but a resident-centric structure. We exist to support the residents of Morrison County — 34,000 of them — and within a very wide array of services.”
Athman has been employed by the county for more than 26 years. Her appreciation was earned by taking on “additional and new responsibilities.”
LeBlanc said the County is thankful for the work she is doing regarding outreach to get children the vaccinations they need.
“What you don’t know, or may not know about Karen, is that she’s not on the defense. She’s on the offense,” he said. “She goes above and beyond. She makes the individual phone calls. She’s more persistent than many to ensure that those kids are getting the opportunity to receive the protection that they need. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”
He continued to say, with her “care and passion” for her position with the county, they are grateful for her taking on this new role. This has happened, he said, while some of the duties within the program she is leading have been reduced.
LeBlanc said, as the county works to identify and create efficiencies within the organization as a whole, the focus and energy of some employees is being shifted in other directions.
He said the fact Karst is bilingual — something that was not in her job description — has proven to be a tremendous asset. LeBlanc said this is particularly important due to the increasing diversity within the county’s population.
Prior to moving to the United States, Karst was a lawyer in Mexico.
He said she was nominated by her coworkers, Ami McKinley and Susan Levinski, both of whom are also office support specialists with HHS.
“It’s really neat to be recognized by supervisors,” LeBlanc said. “I think it’s even more special when you’re recognized by peers and coworkers.”
The particular event that sparked Karst’s nomination happened, Sept. 15. LeBlanc said a woman came in with a “restless” child. She was having a difficult time communicating, because she spoke Spanish.
Not only did Karst help her understand the programs that are available to her family, such as WIC, she was also able to direct her to where she could change the child’s diaper.
“Without Auri’s capability of understanding the concern of this family, it might have been a very uncomfortable situation for her — and maybe a stinky situation for others,” LeBlanc said. “We’re very happy that you were able to welcome them to the county and get them not only professional services, but some personal services, as well.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson thanked both Athman and Karst. He said their willingness to go above and beyond was paramount to the county being able to serve its residents. Many of them, he said, are scared and have no idea how to navigate the county’s programs.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski added that it is customer service that brings people back to the county when they need help. He said it takes “special people” to work in customer service.
“Not everybody can actually walk up to a desk with a smile on their face, or have somebody else with a little baby, probably crying, and maybe stinking, and still have that smile on their face and take care of it,” Jelinski said.
The recognition comes as Karst is about to embark on a new adventure with the county. This was her last week with HHS, as she’ll be transitioning into a new job at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Board Chair Greg Blaine said he knows the employees in the DMV are “very, very excited” to have her joining their team. And he was equally as certain that HHS Director Brad Vold and Karst’s supervisor in HHS, Theresa Stout, were sad to see her leave the department.
“You continuing your service within our organization also speaks very highly to the culture that we have here,” Blaine said. “This Board is very proud of both of you.”
At the conclusion of the Board’s comments, Athman thanked them for the recognition. Karst echoed that sentiment.
“It has been an honor,” Karst said. “Anything I can do for the county, please, count me in.”
