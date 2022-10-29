Employee recognition

Morrison County Health and Human Services employees Karen Athman, child and teen check up coordinator, and Auri Karst, office support specialist, were recognized by the county, Tuesday, for going above and beyond in the line of work. Pictured are, front row, from left: County Commissioners Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine. Back: HHS Supervisor Cindy Nienaber, Athman, Karst and HHS Supervisor Theresa Stout.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Karen Athman and Auri Karst received special recognition from Morrison County, Tuesday.

Both employees in the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, they were presented with Certificates of Appreciation for going “above and beyond” within the scope of their jobs. Athman is a child and teen check up coordinator and Karst is an office support specialist.

