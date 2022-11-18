True North Mergers and Acquisitions (TNMA) Managing Director, Erica Gilson, announced that Advanced Dairy West, LLC (Advanced Dairy) of Spring Valley, Wis., has purchased Athman Dairy, Inc. (Athman Dairy) of Pierz. The 50-plus employee business will retain all 13 employees of the family dairy operation led by second generation cousins, Loren and David Athman. After more than four decades in business, the Athman cousins determined it was time to start thinking about retirement and transitioning their business. The owners enlisted the help of TNMA after being referred by a past client who had been impressed by the firm’s tenacity and dedicated support. The TNMA team brought both characteristics to the transaction.

The transaction closed on Nov. 10, following a two year process which began at the crux of the March 2020 global pandemic. Senior M&A Adviser, Brent Engelbrekt and the TNMA team, worked with the Athman cousins to strategically prepare for the best time to sell their business.

