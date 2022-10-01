SNAP comparison

A graph provided by Morrison County Health and Human Services shows a two-year comparison of monthly SNAP cases in the county, compared to others in the region.

 Graphic by Morrison County HHS

Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) has several programs available to help county residents when they’re down on their luck.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides extra funding for food to those who meet income guidelines. The county also works with the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program (CEP) in helping residents find work, or take steps toward future employment.

