Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) has several programs available to help county residents when they’re down on their luck.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides extra funding for food to those who meet income guidelines. The county also works with the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program (CEP) in helping residents find work, or take steps toward future employment.
HHS Income Maintenance Supervisor Karen Szczodroski said, as of Sept. 1, the income limits to receive SNAP benefits had gone up from 165% of the federal poverty guideline to 200%. As such, a single-person household is eligible for assistance if their monthly gross income is $2,265 or less. For a two-person household, it goes up to $3,052 per month.
“It’s a substantial increase, and applications have picked up,” Szczodroski said.
SNAP benefits cannot be used for items like liquor, tobacco, fast food or pet foods. They are intended as a way for individuals with little or no income to be able to still purchase foods that will meet their basic nutritional needs.
The maximum amount someone in a household of one can receive, per month, is $250. A household of two can get as much as $459.
During the months of June, July and August 2022, the number of expedited SNAP applications received by HHS increased from the same months in 2021. A household with less than $150 in income and assets after expenses — such as rent and utilities — can get their SNAP application expedited, meaning it must be processed within 24 hours.
“In August 2022, we had 18 applications for the entire month,” Szczodroski said. “In January 2022, we had 38. So they do fluctuate. Some months we get hit real hard.”
Overall applications were also up in August 2022 compared to August 2021. Residents can apply for SNAP through add a program, which means they are enrolled in another program with HHS; as a new application or as a reapplication, meaning they received SNAP, had stopped receiving services, and were now applying to receive it again.
In August 2022, the add a programs were 34, new applications were 14 and reapplications were 79.
The overall caseload in Morrison County was slightly elevated in July 2022 compared to July 2021, but not a lot. HHS had 1,139 cases equaling 2,046 people served in July 2022, compared to 1,112 and 2,008, respectively, in 2021.
Funded by the federal government, SNAP paid out $469,363.44 to Morrison County residents in July 2022. The average household received $412.08; $229.41 per person.
“Every dollar spent on SNAP generates $1.70 in economic activity,” Szczodroski said.
Some of the residents enrolled in SNAP also are receiving financial assistance, in which case they are referred to Rural Minnesota CEP.
Sam Froelich, team leader at the CEP office in Little Falls, said the organization runs the employer services portion of the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) and Diversionary Work Program (DWP).
On a large scale, she said they work with clients on finding career focused planning classes, budgeting, soft skills and they host job fairs. They also aid with resume and cover letter writing, do mock job interviews and find job leads. Those enrolled in MFIP must check in weekly to give a progress report, as they are required to be actively seeking employment to receive benefits.
There are currently 65 clients on the Little Falls office’s caseload.
“I will say that, compared to years past, this is a much harder to serve caseload than we’ve seen,” Froelich said.
She said several people are receiving Family Stabilization Services (FSS) and/or are struggling with mental health or chemical dependency issues. She also noted an “alarming amount” of domestic violence cases — seven.
Froelich said FSS clients don’t necessarily have to meet all job search requirements as other beneficiaries. Despite that, she said many are still working and/or are in college. She said that is a “huge success.”
“We do have a very large amount for the caseload in college, pursuing degrees in psychology, nursing, human services, accounting,” Froelich said. “We have 19 actively working and we have a large chunk job seeking, as well.”
She said the organization is also doing really well on its wage placement. To meet requirements, a client must make at least $11.13 per hour. The average wage for those working through the CEP office in Little Falls is $13.95.
Residents enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program only receive credit for “core participation.” As such, activities deemed “non-core,” are not eligible. For example, someone who is in college for 12 months is no longer considered to be active in a “core” activity.
“A lot of our clients are going into two- and four-year programs, so that’s no longer included on our participation rate,” Froelich said.
Job seeking does count as a core activity, up until a certain amount of time.
The biggest barrier to those who are struggling to find employment in the county, Froelich said, is a lack of child care.
“Not lacking a way to pay for the child care, because we know that’s an option through child care assistance, but it’s actual lack of day care openings,” she said.
HHS Director Brad Vold said the way his organization looks at participation rate is a bit different than that of Rural Minnesota CEP. For example, those who are going to college are included in HHS’s participation rate.
“We give (CEP) a contracted amount of money, and then they will use that to help support people in college,” Vold said. “Technically, they would not have to do that, but education is an important step in trying to find the job you’re interested. It is one of the things we do different that can affect the participation rate.”
Brian Gapinski, the former team leader at the Little Falls CEP office, is now the program manager for Rural Minnesota CEP. He said the program services 19 counties with MFIP contracts.
Further, he said there are counties which do not support participation in getting an education, as Morrison County does. However, he said he often tries to remind representatives from those counties that they are an employment training agency. They provide support services such as paying for gas so a person can get to an interview, or perhaps a voucher to buy an outfit for a job interview.
As an internal goal, he said the agency wanted to use 50% of all contracted dollars on non-supportive service items, which would be work training and education.
“There are so many benefits with a two-year degree, an 18-month program, a short-term nursing program, a short-term welding program, all of which we have worked with several clients from Morrison County and put them through those programs,” Gapinski said. “Today, they’re successful.”
He said there is “nothing better” than talking with an MFIP client who got a degree and now they are finding success. As such, he said he is particularly proud of the work being done in Morrison County.
As far as meeting that 50% goal, 84% of Morrison County’s contracted services go to non-supportive services.
“I can tell you this,” Gapinski said. “In our agency, the other 18 counties, that piece here is the role model. Now the rest of our agency is trying to get to those numbers. It takes time, it takes years.”
Morrison County Commissioner Mike LeMieur pointed out that, county-wide, there is a shortage of CNAs in nursing homes and truck drivers, for example. Investing those CEP dollars in training and education, he said, will drive the economic market in helping fill those jobs.
“It’s forward thinking, definitely,” LeMieur said. “It’s Brad and Karen that need to be thanked for that, too.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), in October through December 2021, the Little Falls CEP office was within the self-support index. That measures the success rate of individuals who are three years removed from receiving employment assistance.
In all, the office had 52 MFIP closures in Morrison County during the last fiscal year. Many of those were due to unsubsidized employment, according to Froelich.
To date in 2022, the DWP just started up again in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Froelich said referrals were low at first, but have started to pick up as of late.
In all, she said more than 50% of her office’s MFIP caseload has earned a certificate at the completion of the program. She, too, was proud of the fact 84% of the year to date budget was spent on non-supportive services.
“We’re really trying to focus in on that training piece and less on supportive services,” Froelich said.
