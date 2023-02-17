Royalton High School announced Ashley Knettel had been selected as the Royalton High School Student of the Month for December 2022. She is the daughter of Paul and Alissa Knettel.
Her parents have played a large role in Knettel’s life.
Royalton High School announced Ashley Knettel had been selected as the Royalton High School Student of the Month for December 2022. She is the daughter of Paul and Alissa Knettel.
Her parents have played a large role in Knettel’s life.
“My parents have always encouraged me to try my best at anything I accomplish and they’ll be proud of me no matter what. My parents remind me of this refresher on the daily, which I truly believe is what fuels me to try my best every day,” she said.
At Royalton High School, Knettel is involved in a variety of activities, multiple sports to numerous clubs and groups and has enjoyed many of them. These include volleyball, softball, speech, Minnesota Honors Society and YES Club.
When it comes to classes, Knettel said her favorite is college human biology.
“I have always had a fascination with human anatomy and this course dives very deep into such complex information that I find very interesting,” she said. “I would suggest other students to take this class if you’re interested in pursuing an occupation in medical science, because you will retain a great deal of valuable information that will stick with you.
A favorite high school memory that stands above all others for Knettel was 2022 Prom.
“My junior prom was such a blast because I had a great date and best friends who also love to sing and dance to our favorite songs and we had so much fun while doing it. I can proudly say the missing voice and sore muscles from singing and dancing all night long was definitely worth it,” she said.
Speech is an activity that stands out for Knettel.
“Speech has pushed me out of my comfort zone immensely with performing and talking in front of crowds and judges. After my first season of speech last year, I believe I am more comfortable with presenting in front of a classroom, my social skills have greatly improved and I have made incredible friendships with my teammates and speakers from other schools as well,” she said.
Knettel plans to further her education at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to study nutrition. After earning a bachelor of science degree., she plans to attend school once again to obtain a master’s degree to become a registered dietitian.
Knettel offered this advise to high school freshmen: “Slow down, you’re doing fine, you can’t be everything you want to be before your time. This advice is actually a lyric from Billy Joel’s ‘Vienna.’ When life and school become too much to handle some days, I believe it’s important to remind ourselves to de-stress by taking life day-by-day and how success doesn’t come easy, take your time and it will all be worth it in the end.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.