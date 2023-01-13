Ashley Hagen

Little Falls Community High School announced that Ashley Hagen has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for December 2022. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Chris Hagen. 

Hagen’s academic success is supported by her perfect GPA, her continuous presence on the A Honor Roll and her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society. Additionally, she was named to the Central Lakes College Dean’s List as a junior. 

