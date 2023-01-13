Little Falls Community High School announced that Ashley Hagen has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for December 2022. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Chris Hagen.
Hagen’s academic success is supported by her perfect GPA, her continuous presence on the A Honor Roll and her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society. Additionally, she was named to the Central Lakes College Dean’s List as a junior.
It is evident that the fine arts are important to Hagen. Participating in Concert Choir and Jubileers and being selected to the Granite Ridge All-Conference Choir as a junior and senior are just a few of her accomplishments. Additionally, she leads the flutes as a section leader in Wind Symphony and participates in Jazz Band. Hagen’s cocurricular activity during the spring calls for involvement in the school musical.
Hagen is a two-sport athlete at LFCHS competing in tennis and gymnastics. Her leadership skills are evidenced by her two-year captainship of both activities and her success is noted as a Granite Ridge All-Conference selection in tennis during her senior year and an All-Conference selection in gymnastics as a sophomore on the beam. Furthermore, she was named All-Conference Honorable Mention as a junior in tennis and locally, was awarded the LFCHS December Athlete of the Month award in 2021.
Additionally, Hagen has been a two-year member of Student Council, Knowledge Bowl and Link.
“It is a compliment offering words of praise on behalf of Ashley Hagen as LFCHS student of the month. I have been privileged with her presence in American government and I eagerly await her curve-setting skills in economics,” said Tom Stockard, LFCHS social studies instructor.
“Ashley’s dedication to success is second to none. She can simultaneously slice through challenging coursework with ease and engage in numerous co-curriculars at a very competitive level. Ms. Hagen’s level of efficiency and management skills are remarkable considering the demands she endures as a student/athlete dedicated to bettering herself, her school and her classmates,” Stockard said.
“Furthermore, Ashley possesses a subtle degree of intensity that sets her apart from her peers and exemplifies her desire for accomplishment. Whether she is smashing a serve by her opponent, balancing gracefully on the beam, or serving her classmates as vice president of Student Council, she is always striving for perfection. Ms. Hagen is a superb student who deserves this recognition,” Stockard said.
Volunteer activities of Hagen include singing in and leading the choir for her church community, serving as a library service aide, teaching basic skills as a figure skating coach and participating in the Adopt-A-Highway clean-up program through her church.
Many activities are on Hagen’s list of hobbies. She enjoys playing tennis, figure skating, practicing gymnastics, participating in Student Council, singing, reading, playing piano, baking and partaking in outdoor activities like hiking whenever she is able.
Hagen will attend UMD to major in biology or physics on a pre-med track. Singing in the college choir is also on her college to-do list.
